Trussville, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/07/2020 --Prestige Alarm and Specialty Products, Inc. is a commercial fire alarm installation company serving the State of Alabama for more than 20 years. Life Safety Systems, like a fire alarm system, are installed in businesses to save lives and protect investment assets. Last year according to the United States Fire Administration (USFA) 3,655 Americans lost their lives and American businesses lost 25.6 Billion in assets. Prestige Alarm knows that 1 life lost is too many. In addition, many times losing ones livelihood due to a fire can also be devastating to a business owner. That is why Prestige Alarm places huge emphases on installing fire alarm systems that are dependable and reliable.



As an authorized Gamewell-FCI dealer in Alabama, Prestige Alarm will design a fire alarm system for commercial businesses in Birmingham, Homewood, Anniston, Gadsden, Hoover, Alabama, and the surrounding areas. Regardless of the size of the company, the highly-trained technicians at Prestige Alarm are manufacturer certified for fire alarm installations, service, and inspections. If a specialized fire alarm system is required, the certified and licensed professionals at Prestige Alarm will design a custom fire alarm system for that business location. Using the most advanced technology on the market, businesses are assured of top-quality fire protection. Prestige Alarm offers central station monitoring, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and 365 days a year. In an event of a fire alarm device being activated, the fire department is dispatched and given as much information as possible about the alarm being triggered. After the local Fire Department is notified, the businesses primary contacts on file are informed of the situation.



Eddie Harden, Founder, and CEO of Prestige Alarm and Specialty Products, Inc. and his team will install a high-quality fire alarm system that meets all NFPA standards and codes. Prestige Alarm will inspect each fire alarm installed, either annually or semi-annually, depending on whether or not there is a sprinkler system present. After a fire alarm inspection, a report is generated and sent to the local Fire Marshal and to the business owner for documentation purposes. For more information on fire alarm systems in Birmingham, Huntsville, Tuscaloosa, Vestavia Hills, Homewood, Anniston, Gadsden, and Hoover, please visit www.prestigealarm.com or call 205-661-4822.



About Prestige Alarm and Specialty Products, Inc.

After experiencing a fire in his home as a child, Founder, and CEO, Eddie Harden devoted his life to making sure other families wouldn't find themselves in the same position. He started his business installing security systems for local businesses and government buildings. Twenty years later, Prestige Alarm is still protecting residents and businesses of Alabama.