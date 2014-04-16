Instant Vietnam Visa Is Celebrating 10th Year of Operation by a Contest

Hanoi, Vietnam -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/16/2014 --Vietnam visa based agent of Instant Vietnam Visa launches a contest to a chance to win a deluxe 2 days 1 night package tour to famous World Heritage Site of Halong Bay. The contest associates with cruise operator of V’SPIRIT, one of the most reliable cruise company.



To enter the contest, people simply browsing to Instant Vietnam Visa FanPage on Facebook, ‘like’ the top contest entry, and wait for the result of winner which will be announced by Instant Vietnam Visa via Woobox application choosing from the ‘likes’ on stated entry.



The contest starts from 15th April 2014 to 15th May 2014, the lucky winner will be informed by email on his/her Facebook, the winner trip can be used anytime within 2014. Winner can’t sell, redeem the prize but could transfer it to other people they wish to.



‘We hope people will have a good time in Vietnam, enjoy famous Halong Bay with this program. This is a chance for Instant Vietnam Visa expresses our thankful to World Wide travelers who choose Vietnam as their destination’ – said by Chau Tran, the company Managing Director.



Instant Vietnam Visa based in Hanoi, Vietnam. It is specializing on Vietnam visa on arrival, visa extension for expats and other immigration services. In past 10 years, Instant Vietnam Visa helps thousands of travelers on visa arrangement, especially on rush visa in last minute for anyone changes their travel plans or uncontrolled reasons.