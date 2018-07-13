Instant Payday Loans

London, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/13/2018 --As a trading name for Fidelity Works Ltd, InstantPaydayLoans.com will be providing a quick and easy way to get the best offers from lenders in a timely and easy fashion. With their services, loans can be arranged through a 10 minute procedure. The application for the payday loan can be filled out within 60 seconds and the loans can range between 100 and 1000.



InstantPaydayLoans.com has a three-step process to getting approved for a loan:



1. Filling out the online application form

2. Lender selection and approval

3. Funds Transfer



There are a few requirements that need to be met to get approved for a loan through InstantPaydayLoans.com. The loan applicant needs to have a UK bank account, steady employment, be a UK resident and aged at least 18 years old. The information that the loan applicant needs to provide is as follows:



- Employment information

- Bank account details

- Income and outgoings

- Relevant personal information



Because InstantPaydayLoans.com is not a lender but an intermediary between loan applicants and lenders, the company aims to provide the best options for every application in a very straightforward and streamlined manner.



Payday loans have become very popular over the years and InstantPaydayLoans is creating a way for people to find their best possible Payday Loan offer in as little time as possible. In most cases where Payday Loans are needed, the situation is urgent and time of the essence. This is why the services provided by InstantPaydayLoans help bridge the gap between urgency and choosing the best option for a loan.



The company will be focused on providing loan matching services to customers in England and Wales through a network of lenders they are connected to. The borrowers be clearly informed of the options at their disposal when it comes to modifying their loans and picking the right lender.



InstantPayDayLoans.com is a trading name for Fidelity Works Ltd, a company registered in England and Wales. They are regulated by Financial Conduct Authority and are registered with the Information Commissioner's Office in regards to the Data Protection Act 1998.