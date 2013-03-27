InstaVIN Vehicle History Reports Now Available via Free Mobile App

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/27/2013 --instaVIN®, a leading auto history report provider, announces the release of a free mobile application which provides fast access to mobile history reports. Users of the application can quickly run a VIN check to obtain instaVIN’s Vehicle History and Title Reports. This can be accomplished by simply scanning the VIN barcode, which is located on existing photos, or by entering the VIN manually. The free vehicle history report app is available in the iTunes store for iPhone 3GS or greater and iPad.



InstaVIN reports provide DMV title history, salvage, insurance total loss and other critical information to help identify title problems prior to purchase. They also expose the “worst of the worst” events that can affect a vehicle’s safety and value. This may help uncover potential buyer or seller fraud. instaVIN reports are also fully compliant with California’s new law AB1215. This law mandates that dealers provide a NMVTIS based history report to buyers.



Data from from NMVTIS (The National Motor vehicle Title Information System) is included on instaVIN reports, which provides real-time title and salvage information. Over 100 data points are checked on every single report. Each comes with additional sourced information that is difficult to acquire from most history report providers. This information includes:



- Active theft data

- Listing information

- Open lien with financial institution disclosure

- Impound and towing events

- Minor accident data where available.



Dealers can use the instaVIN mobile app to scan VIN numbers when at an auction and generate a reports instantly. As an added benefit, existing account credits can be used to run reports and new history report credits can be purchased at www.instavin.com. Credits can also be purchased directly from within the app. Users can also view past reports and account history.



“Users can compare instaVIN to CARFAX® reports and save big” said Jim Irish, CEO of instaVIN. “Now, with our free mobile app for auto history reports, access is just a click away.”



About instaVIN®

InstaVIN is an authorized provider of the most comprehensive Title and Brand data available, through a partnership with the National Motor Vehicle Title Information System (NMVTIS). instaVIN history reports are is available online and through a patent pending mobile app for passenger cars and light trucks, motorcycles, motorized recreational vehicles (RVs), Powersports, modern and classic cars, and heavy trucks. instaVIN works with domestic and international distributors. instaVIN also provides multiple dealer services including vehicle service agreements and certified pre-owned programs, instaDEAL negotiation utility and vehicle inspections. For business and reseller inquiries, please contact instaVIN at 888-984-6782 ext 100 or sales@instavin.com. instaVIN is a San Diego, CA based company.