Institute for Innovation Development Launches Fintech Radar Program in Partnership with Startupbootcamp

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/05/2016 --The Institute for Innovation Development [IID], an educational and business innovation network for growth oriented financial advisors and financial services industry executives, is bringing together the early stage FinTech and financial advisor communities, starting an event partnership with Startupbootcamp FinTech New York.



The FinTech Radar program is one of three major programs that IID will launch this year. The other two are an Adviser Practice Management 3.0 program, which entails the introduction of business innovation training and best practices for financial advisers; and the development of Community Innovation Centers to help advisers position themselves at the center of economic development in their local communities.



Bill Hortz, Founder & Dean, IID, explained that he has lined up a number of event partnerships with Startupbootcamp and other accelerators/incubators to promote more communication, access and working collaborations between the early stage FinTech community and top financial advisor firms and industry executives.



"We are confident that our FinTech Radar Program will provide IID members access to leading edge financial ideas, technologies, research/investment platforms and client engagement services, while concurrently creating a platform for early stage FinTech companies to connect with a nation-wide network of progressive financial advisors and industry executives to act as mentors, beta testers and product development collaborators," stated Hortz. "We are particularly pleased and honored to be working with Startupbootcamp, due to their premier position as the leading global accelerator focused on financial innovation."



"By collaborating with organizations like the Institute for Innovation Development on social events, workshops and mentoring opportunities, we not only connect the greater FinTech Community, but we also take an active role nurturing startups - helping them reach their fullest potential," says Jesse Podell, Managing Director Startupbootcamp FinTech New York.



Leaders of both organizations will be creating numerous ways to link up their two growing communities, including an exclusive reception being held at Startupbootcamp NYC offices in lower Manhattan on the evening of Thursday May 12. IID will also add a Startupbootcamp FinTech pitch session to its upcoming IID Financial Services Innovation Forum on Thursday June 23rd hosted by the NASDAQ at its One Liberty Plaza offices.



About The Institute for Innovation Development

The Institute for Innovation Development is an educational and business innovation network for growth-oriented financial advisers, industry executives, and innovative vendor partners to the financial services industry. We position our members with the necessary ongoing innovation resources and best practices to drive and facilitate their growth, differentiation and unique community engagement strategies. The Institute was launched with the support and foresight of our Founding Sponsor partners – Pershing, Voya Financial, Ultimus Fund Solutions, Fidelity, & Charter Financial Publishing (FA & Private Wealth magazines).



For additional information visit http://www.innovationdevelopment.org or contact Bill Hortz at bhortz@innovationdevelopment.org



About Startupbootcamp

Founded in 2010, Startupbootcamp is a global network of industry-focused startup accelerators, running 13 programs in Amsterdam, Barcelona, Berlin, Istanbul, London, Miami, New York, Singapore, with a mentor and alumni network in over 30 countries. More than 300 startups have been accelerated by Startupbootcamp, of which 72% have received funding. For more information visit: http://www.startupbootcamp.org



For more information about Startupbootcamp Fintech New York, please contact Shawna Motley at FintechNYC@startupbootcamp.org. For media inquiries, please contact Diana.Alickaj@cognitomedia.com