Franklin, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/21/2016 --Dedicated to mutuality and education, the Institute of Healthcare Executives and Suppliers™ (IHES) has announced the launch of their newest division. Tasked with creating a much needed open dialogue between corporate leaders in the pharmaceutical industry and hospital pharmacy senior executives, the new branch goes direct to the source. The Council of Pharmacy Executives and Suppliers (CPES) will host formidable meet, greet and knowledge sharing discussions designed to facilitate executive access to decision makers. They will also provide structured engagement and encourage mutual education in an engaging, causal environment.



The new arm of IHES is a mirror of the Council of Supply Chain Executives™ (CPES) division already effecting prominent healthcare corporations with their insight. An educationally based B2B organization, Corporate Members direct panel agendas in a focus group setting. Suppliers educate Hospital Executive Members regarding the latest technologies, trends, and therapies while receiving guidance concerning research, development, marketing, product and/or service innovations and distribution.



Hays Waldrop, Founder & CEO of IHES said of the new division, "The hope is that CPES will create a potent interaction in our focus groups that will benefit the pharmacy industry overall. We've done our part to recruit the finest, nationally-recognized leaders from across the country. They're handpicked for their excellent reputations and esteemed for their innovative leadership. Our Executive Members alone represent hundreds of years of collective experience in leading local, regional, and national healthcare systems and are giving their time to assist the industry. Corporate Members will generously glean from their insight and feedback and vice versa."



For more information visit www.Council.Healthcare.



About Institute of Healthcare Executives and Suppliers, LLC

Institute of Healthcare Executives and Suppliers, LLC was formed in 2001 to provide forums for premier healthcare system chief executives to share knowledge, best practices, and their years of industry insight and feedback with prominent healthcare corporations.



Information:

CPES in an educational platform and is not a group purchasing organization and does not facilitate the purchasing of products and/or services.



Contact:

Hays Waldrop

Founder & CEO

hays@ihesllc.com

(615) 794-2501



Website:

www.Council.Healthcare