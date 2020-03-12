Insurance by Castle - Rough Notes Agency of the Month

Redwood City, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2020 --Rough Notes, a magazine company that has been helping and highlighting exceptional insurance companies since 1878, has recently selected Russ Castle and Insurance by Castle as Rough Notes Agency of the Month. Insurance by Castle, a California-based agency, received a complimentary write-up and public recognition by The Rough Notes Company to honor their March, 2020 status as Agency of the Month.



Rough Notes publishes inspirational stories about entrepreneurship in the insurance industry. Each month, the magazine features a single insurance company that goes above and beyond for its customers. In March, 2020, Insurance by Castle received the great honor of being named the Rough Notes Agency of the Month. Insurance By Castle specializes in apartment, rental property and landlord insurance. Russ Castle, a 30-year industry insider, first began working for Insurance by Castle as a salesperson in 1992. Back then, his father owned the company. Within two years, Castle brought considerable business to the company and grew his commissions larger than the base.



Over the following years, Castle continued to build Insurance by Castle's client base and earn a reputation as a trusted insurance provider. The business has evolved and pursued various niches over the years, but it has always excelled in offering world-class customer service and top-tier insurance products. Despite the success of his business, Castle continues to be completely committed to the people he serves. When asked about his motivations, Castle stated "My ultimate goal is to be known as someone who helped others achieve more." To be named Agency of the Month by Rough Notes is not only a great honor, but a testament to the company's solid reputation among its clients.



Rough Notes published its first issue more than a century ago. Since then, the publication has expanded and evolved. Now, its self-proclaimed mission is to serve the independent insurance agent market. The publication does this by developing educational and technical insurance solutions and recognizing agents who provide unmatched quality and services. The magazine's board is made up solely of agents who come from all over the country. Their expertise in the market help them to focus on relevant industry topics and to choose insurance agencies that truly go above and beyond to take care of their clients.



"It's been an honor and a privilege to know and learn from Russ Castle for almost 20 years. Having witnessed Russ grow as a husband, a father and an agency entrepreneur has been an inspiring and educational experience. Russ and his team are an obvious choice as a Rough Notes agency of the Month as Rough Notes is the industry's oldest agent publication" - Mike Stromsoe, President-Stromsoe Insurance Agency, and Member - Rough Notes Editorial Advisory Board



"As a third gen insurance professional that is highly successful in the niches he serves, Russ is the consummate independent insurance professional. Russ represents and exhibits the success and characteristics worthy of Rough Notes agency of the month."- Chris Paradiso, Member - Rough Notes Editorial Advisory Board & Owner @ Paradiso Insurance Agency



To add another feather in the IBC hat, Russ has authored a couple of books, his latest being "Growing Your Real Estate Empire: Secrets from a 30-Year Insider" available on Amazon. This book is a wealth of information for the seasoned investor to anyone interested in getting into real estate investing.



Insurance by Castle exclusively serves CA landlords and apartment owners with a variety of leading insurance products and has worked hand in hand with such big names like Mercury to customize products for his customers and clients.



Individuals and business owners who want to learn more about the types of insurance coverage offered by Insurance by Castle are welcome to visit the company's website: https://landlordinsuranceca.com. Interested individuals can also call the company directly during business hours by dialing 800-644-6443.