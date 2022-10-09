Insurance Center of Durham Offers a Dynamic Range of Commercial Insurance in Cary and Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Durham, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/16/2022 --Insurance Center of Durham is a well-established insurance agency. One can easily invest in a business, life, health, home, and even builder's risk insurance in Cary and Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Insurance Center of Durham is a full-service, independent insurance agency that was established in 1979 and has catered to several satisfied clients over the years.



Regardless of size or the industry, it is involved in; all businesses have to be insured. Liability insurance is among the most crucial coverage options for business insurance plans. It helps business owners to protect themselves financially against lawsuits from customers and suppliers who claim that they have suffered property damage, bodily injury, or personal injuries due to the business. Liability insurance protects a company or business owner from various expenses associated with third-party damage, including malpractice and errors or omissions.



Insurance Center of Durham can help businesses of varying types, starting from retail stores and restaurants to small medical practices, contractors, and more, to avail of the best possible commercial insurance in Cary and Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Their business insurance coverage options include, but are not limited to general liability, professional liability, worker's compensation, business owner's packages (BOP), builder's risk insurance, contractors insurance, as well as group life and health insurance.



Owing a business implies that one must insure not only their business assets but also their employees. This can be done by availing workers' compensation insurance through the Insurance Center of Durham. Such plans can cover medical expenses and time off from work due to injuries received while at work. It may even provide temporary and permanent disability compensation to injured workers while protecting employers from possible lawsuits. The agents of the Insurance Center of Durham try to understand the businesses of their clients and their operations carefully and subsequently recommend them tailored risk management solutions.







