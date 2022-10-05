Insurance Center of Durham Offers Comprehensive Car Insurance in Wake Forest and Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Durham, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2022 --Insurance Center of Durham is a family owned and operated insurance agency. They offer business, contractor, life, health, car, and homeowners insurance in Raleigh and Chapel Hill, North Carolina. With the rising costs of medical care and car repairs, automobile insurance has emerged as one of the most critical forms of insurance.



The standard auto insurance policies offered by Insurance Center of Durham include medical payments, bodily injury liability, and property damage liability coverage. Medical payments coverage pays for the medical expenses borne by the driver and any passenger of the insured car in the situation of an accident. On the other hand, bodily injury or property liability is meant to compensate a third-person facing injury or asset damage due to an accident caused by the policyholder. While such coverage options are undoubtedly critical, they are not always enough. After all, the expenses arising in the wake of a significant car mishap can be quite high. Hence, to make sure that their clients are better protected, Insurance Center of Durham offers certain additional coverage for car insurance in Wake Forest and Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Comprehensive car insurance plan provides compensation when a car has been damaged by fire, flooding, vandalism or an incident other than collision. This coverage is subject to a deductible. Extended Transportation or Rental Coverage can additionally be used to provide reimbursement for the transportation used by the policyholder while their car is in the repair shop due to a covered loss. If an insured vehicle breaks down in the middle of the road, roadside assistance coverage can be sought. Irrespective of any specific car insurance requirements one may have, Insurance Center of Durham offers risk management solutions to meet the needs of almost any car owner.



To know more about the insurance plans offered by Insurance Center of Durham, one can call them at 919-471-2541.



About Insurance Center of Durham

Insurance Center of Durham is a local insurance agency that majorly caters to people across Cary, Chapel Hill, Durham, Morrisville, Raleigh, Wake Forest, and the surrounding areas.