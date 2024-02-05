Insurance Claims: Don't Make Things Worse!

Narberth, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/05/2024 --Unfortunately, some of the kitchen projects Main Line Kitchen Design works on are due to water, fire or smoke damage and are financed by an insurance claim. Even more troubling is that by following the advice of their insurance company, homeowners start a process that wastes time and money, and almost always results in providing a fraction of the money needed for a new kitchen.



Once you have an Insurance claim, your insurer is the last person to take advice from.



Caution! The first advice insurance companies give is to call ServePro.

When homeowners call their insurance companies to make a claim, the agents recommend calling ServePro as soon as possible. ServePro is a national fire and water cleanup and restoration operation. When contacted, they immediately initiate demolition and other remedies that are incredibly overpriced and often unnecessary.



ServePro knows nothing about renovating kitchens and almost as little about construction. Many of their remedies for water and smoke damage even create more damage. Ultimately, the majority of what they charge for ends up requiring repairs or to be completely redone by reputable general contractors.



When making an insurance claim ALWAYS do this first!

Call the insurance company second!



Read entire blog on our site