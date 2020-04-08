Trappe, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/08/2020 --Finding the right insurance for your auto, home, business, motorcycle or watercraft in Royersford, Limerick, Phoenixville PA, and the surrounding areas can be a daunting task. Whether you are looking for a single policy or a bundle to get a multi-policy discount, the experienced agents at Kelly Insurance Group will review, explain and assist in the determination of the right policy for your needs.



Auto, home and business insurance policies are just a few of the coverage types Kelly Insurance Group agents can provide. They can also assist in finding competitive insurance coverage for life insurance, group benefits, Medicare Supplement plans, renters insurance, and umbrella policies. With 36 years of experience, owner Patrick J. Kelly considers each client a friend and always provides personal, dedicated service in Skippack, Collegeville, Trappe PA, and the surrounding communities. When an unexpected event occurs, Mr. Kelly says he and his team will be there, "providing personal support and quick, professional service to ease the pain of a difficult situation." Mr. Kelly adds, "To us, it's more than doing our job. It's meeting the needs of the people in our community by delivering quality risk management solutions."



The team at Kelly Insurance Group is proud to offer product diversity to their clients in Royersford, Limerick, Phoenixville PA, and the surrounding areas. Not beholden to one insurance company, Kelly agents have formed relationships with top-rated insurance carriers, getting to know the varying coverages and discounts available and providing this information to their clients.



From eligibility and deductibles to coverages supplied, Kelly Insurance Group agents can explain provisions of each insurance type and answer questions. Providing personal yet professional risk management solutions and coverage offers peace of mind and financial security to every client.



For more information about insurance coverage visit, www.kellyins.com or call 610-489-9442.



