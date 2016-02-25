Insurance Sales Training to Double Income Within 3 Years

Frisco, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/25/2016 --The Wedge Group announces the Breaking the Sales Barrier live workshop April 19-21, 2016, held in Plano, Texas. Randy Schwantz, CEO of The Wedge Group, will be conducting a hands-on, in-depth sales strategy and tactics workshop designed for Insurance Producers to learn effective sales techniques guaranteed to double their income.



As an international Best-Selling Author and thought leader in the insurance industry, Randy Schwantz has worked for more than two decades in sales training with top carriers in the commercial insurance industry and invented "The Wedge©." It is the only sales method that addresses the hidden obstacle: The incumbent agent.



During the three day training, producers will learn three core strategies to break through mediocrity and join the top echelon of Million Dollar Producers.



Million Dollar Producer™ is a proven formula to double a Producer's book of business in three years with half as many accounts. Producers are exposed to a specific action plan to boost performance all the way to the million-dollar level, as well as the tools necessary to make it happen.



The Wedge© workshop teaches how to break incumbent relationships in order to win more new business. Producers will recognize the impact of the incumbent agent on the sales process, based on a three-party model of the sales game. Producers uncover their competitive advantage, find a prospect's pain points, and prepare to get the incumbent fired.



With Red Hot Introductions™, Producers will learn to leverage their single largest asset, their client base, for introductions to the best prospects. These techniques minimize unqualified cold calls and increase quality introductions to the best prospects.



Million dollar producers are not born, they are made. The Wedge Group and Randy Schwantz have developed an incredible workshop for producers with a LOT of grit and determination, who are ready to escalate their career to million-dollar status and beyond.



To learn more about the Breaking The Sales Barrier Workshop visit http://breakingthesalesbarrier.com