Insurtech CEO Wins Innovator Award for Modernizing Business Insurance with AI

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/04/2020 --Phillip Naples, Co-founder and CEO of Insurtech Startup Layr is a 2020 recipient of the Innovator Award. The Innovator Award is presented by the Georgia State University Risk Management Foundation to individuals and companies changing and influencing the insurance and risk management industries in dynamic ways. The award will be presented at the Foundation's 6th Annual Risk Science and Insurance Leadership Awards -- Riskies.



For five consecutive years, the Riskies have recognized active or retired business executives who have demonstrated a career of high achievement and service to the insurance, risk management, or related industry.



David Buechner, Director of the Georgia State University Risk Management Foundation, praised Naples, and Layr's innovative efforts saying, "We're extraordinarily proud of our former student, and we're excited to celebrate his entrepreneurial spirit and fresh thinking at our 6th Annual Riskies Awards."



"Small business insurance is broken. Traditional methods leave brokers struggling to offer the digital access and experience the market demands." says Phillip Naples, Co-Founder and CEO at Layr. "We've innovated securing and managing business insurance by creating an entirely new and automated process that meets the needs of modern business owners."



Layr is building better business insurance using artificial intelligence. Buying business insurance is a clunky, analog process. Using technology, Layr empowers modern business owners to get the policies and coverage they need in 12 minutes completely online, and pay their premium monthly with a credit card.



A recent report from Insurance Journal signals a higher demand for technology-enabled business services by highlighting that in the next year (2021) more than 60 percent of small businesses in the US will be owned by Millenials and Gen Xers.



"Modern small business owners expect to purchase business insurance like they do everything else -- online, instantly." says Andrew Egenes, Co-founder and Head of Product at Layr. "With no on-demand solution for business insurance, many small business owners are uninsured or underinsured leaving them vulnerable. Layr removes that risk by recommending and matching small businesses with policies from top-rated carriers."



About Layr

Layr is an insurtech startup building better insurance. We use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to recommend and match companies with the insurance policies and coverage they need and accurately predict carrier pricing. Business owners complete an application completely online and instantly see a tailored quote that is paid monthly on a credit card. Layr was recently named to Atlanta Inno's 20 Startups to Watch in 2020 list. Experience it firsthand at withlayr.com.



About The Georgia State University Risk Management Foundation

The Georgia State University Risk Management Foundation is a tax-exempt, public foundation organized in 1959 with the approval of the administration of Georgia State University and the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia. Its mission is to provide the business services community with a vehicle for raising funds to support programs of the university's Department of Risk Management & Insurance, assist in recruitment and retention of top faculty, provide financial awards to deserving students, and promote and support faculty research.