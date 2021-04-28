Insurtech Layr Launches Partnership with Brown & Brown, PCCA

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/28/2021 --Layr is delighted to announce a new partnership with Brown & Brown Insurance Brokers of Sacramento and the Placer County Contractors Association and Builders Exchange (PCCA). Layr is collaborating with Decisely Insurance Services, an employee benefits brokerage, retirement, and HR services company, to bring a suite of services to PCCA.



PCCA members will now be able to get fast, hassle-free quotes for their small business coverage online using Layr's AI-powered platform. Layr works with major carriers to create program-style pricing and appetite for contractors and subcontractors. PCCA is already working with Decisely for turnkey solutions for group and individual benefits, HR, and retirement benefits.



"We couldn't be more thrilled to partner with three great organizations like PCCA, Brown and Brown, and Decisely. Layr is well-positioned through these partnerships and our technology to provide commercial insurance products and services to PCCA members in a digital environment," said Layr's Head of Partnerships Josh Morse.



Layr's growing partnership program offers solutions for agents and brokers as well as strategic partners. Agencies and brokerages are provided white-labeled technology and all the tools they need to grow their current book of business or move their small business clients to the Layr platform where service and selling opportunities are handled as a branded multi-carrier service center.



"We are excited to announce the launch of our new platform's seamless insurance experience," said Jeff Murray, President of the PCCA Board of Directors and Broker at Brown & Brown Insurance Brokers of Sacramento. "In partnership with Layr, The PCCA/Brown & Brown Insurance program is just another member benefit which simplifies how contractors run their business so they can focus on growing their business."



About Layr

Layr is an insurtech startup building better insurance. We use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to recommend and match companies with the insurance policies and coverage they need and accurately predict carrier pricing. Business owners complete an application completely online and instantly see a tailored quote that is paid monthly on a credit card. Layr was named to Atlanta Inno's 20 Startups to Watch in 2020 list. Experience it firsthand at withlayr.com. Our growing partnership program delivers the best digital business insurance experience to your customers while your agency remains the agent of record. Learn more at partner.withlayr.com.



About Brown & Brown Insurance

Brown & Brown Insurance was founded in Daytona Beach, Florida in 1939 by cousins J. Adrian Brown and Charles Covington Owen. In 1959, Adrian's son, Hyatt, took leadership of the family business. Under his direction, the Brown & Brown vision of a lean and profit-oriented organization came into focus. Since 2009, the company has continued to thrive under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) J. Powell Brown, who became the third generation of the family to guide the company. Powered by a culture that values high performance and perseverance, Brown & Brown is arguably the most efficient operating platform in the insurance brokerage business. Brown & Brown consistently delivers high-quality solutions and services to a broad array of customers. With a precise and focused acquisition strategy, Brown & Brown has become one of the insurance industry's most powerful and influential leaders.



About Decisely

Decisely improves the health of businesses and their employees. Decisely is a benefits brokerage and HR services firm specializing in integrated technology solutions for small businesses. With the right mix of recruiting, benefits, HR, compliance, payroll & licensed support, Decisely technology brings your most essential HR activities onto one platform. Learn more at https://Decisely.com.



About Placer County Contractors Association and Builders Exchange

The Placer County Contractors Association and Builders Exchange (PCCA) is part of the Golden State Plan Service Network, the largest consolidated plan room and builders exchange network in the nation. Their Roseville Office is the leading project provider for this network, responsible for managing 14 counties across the Sacramento Valley and upwards of a third of the total projects entered into the statewide wide planroom database. Their system is backed and supported by 22 individual plan rooms operating locally in their specific regions. Each plan room is responsible for scouring their counties for projects, whether it is public works, residential, commercial, roads, school or any other type of project.