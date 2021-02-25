Insurtech Layr Selected for BrokerTech Ventures 2021 Accelerator Cohort

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/25/2021 --Layr, an Atlanta-based insurtech startup, has been chosen as one of 12 companies across the U.S. and the Netherlands to participate in the 2021 BrokerTech Ventures accelerator program.



BrokerTech Ventures (BTV) is the nation's first broker-led accelerator program, representing 24 of the largest insurance companies and agencies in the United States. Program participants gain access to years of industry experience and wisdom through mentorship with insurance thought leaders, assistance in fine-tuning their technology, the ability to deploy these technologies within the BTV network, and $50,000 in seed investment.



"As we embark upon the second year of our BTV Accelerator, we were thrilled to receive nearly double the applicants with a greater range in diversity, broader spread between P&C commercial and health/benefits-tech solutions, and some of the highest-caliber early-stage and growth insurtech companies," said Dan Keough, Holmes Murphy chairman and CEO and BTV Co-Founder.



Layr is building better business insurance using artificial intelligence. Buying business insurance is a clunky, analog process. Using technology, Layr empowers modern business owners to get the policies and coverage they need in 12 minutes completely online, and pay their premium monthly with a credit card.



"Small business insurance is broken. Traditional methods leave brokers struggling to offer the digital access and experience the market demands," says Phillip Naples, Co-Founder and CEO of Layr. "We've innovated securing and managing business insurance by creating an entirely new and automated process that meets the needs of modern business owners."



"Modern small business owners expect to purchase business insurance like they do everything else - online, instantly," says Andrew Egenes, Co-Founder and Head of Product at Layr. "With no on-demand solution for business insurance, many small business owners are uninsured or underinsured leaving them vulnerable. Layr removes that risk by recommending and matching small businesses with policies from top-rated carriers."



About Layr

Layr is an insurtech startup building better insurance. We use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to recommend and match companies with the insurance policies and coverage they need and accurately predict carrier pricing. Business owners complete an application completely online and instantly see a tailored quote that is paid monthly on a credit card. Layr was named to Atlanta Inno's 20 Startups to Watch in 2020 list. Experience it firsthand at withlayr.com.



About BrokerTech Ventures

Based in the insurance nucleus of Des Moines, Iowa, BrokerTech Ventures (BTV) is the first broker-led convening platform focused on delivering innovation to the insurance broker industry. Founded in 2019, BTV provides a venue for the best minds in insurance and technology to collaborate and bring to market leading-edge ideas and solutions. BTV invests in the research and testing for each of the chosen startups, provides access to veteran industry mentors, and helps scale the technology to market through broker distribution channels. Learn more at www.brokertechventures.com, or follow us on Twitter (@BrokerTechVen), LinkedIn, or Facebook.