Insurtech Startup Layr Receives Top 10 Innovative Technology Company Award

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/04/2020 --The Technology Association of Georgia (TAG), the state's leading association dedicated to the promotion and economic advancement of Georgia's technology industry, announced Layr as one of its Top 10 Innovative Technology Companies in Georgia. TAG recognizes this prestigious group at its annual event, The Summit, which takes place March 3-4, 2020 at the Cobb Galleria Centre.



TAG's Top 40 Awards recognize Georgia-based technology companies for their innovation, financial impact, and efforts to raise the profile of Georgia's technology initiatives throughout the US and globally.



"The 2020 Top 40 finalists are an elite group of innovators who represent the very best of Georgia's Technology community," said Larry K. Williams, president and CEO of TAG. "The 2020 Top 40 finalists are shining examples of what makes our state such a hotbed for technology and we applaud them for standing out as leaders in Georgia's technology community."



This year's Top 40, including the Top 10, were selected from more than 100 applications submitted by companies across Georgia. Companies selected for the Top 40 will be showcased in an exhibition at The Summit 2020. Founders and executives of the Top 10 companies will highlight the problems their businesses solve using technology on Wednesday, March 4 during an afternoon presentation session.



"This year's Top 40 was more competitive than ever," said Dennis Zakas, managing partner of Zakas & Leonard, LLP and chairperson of the Top 40 Selection Committee. "In our quest to showcase the most innovative companies in Georgia, we had to make hard decisions, resulting in the exclusion of numerous deserving companies, many of which had been recognized as a Top 10 company in the past. The companies that we selected this year are truly outstanding."



"We've innovated securing and managing business insurance by creating an entirely new and automated process that unlocks value for modern business owners and traditional insurance brokers." says Phillip Naples, Co-founder and CEO at Layr. "Being recognized as a Top 10 Technology Company reinforces our belief that technology can solve the legacy challenges in the insurance industry at scale."



The Summit 2020 will feature internationally recognized keynote speakers, the Top 40 and Top 10 Innovative Georgia Companies competition, the newest inductee into the Technology Hall of Fame of Georgia, 16 breakout sessions on global trend, and a two-day exhibitor showcase. Stop by the Layr booth to learn more about #BetterBusinessInsurance.