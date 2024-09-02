IntegrateRNA Broadens Therapeutic Oligonucleotide Offering with Custom 2'-O-hexadecyl (C16)-siRNA Conjugates

Shirley, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/02/2024 --As a leading provider of therapeutic oligonucleotides, IntegrateRNA is proud to offer a comprehensive range of custom synthesis and manufacturing services to support the development of novel nucleic acid-based therapeutics. With a focus on innovation and cutting-edge technology, IntegrateRNA is dedicated to helping researchers and pharmaceutical companies bring their therapeutics from concept to reality.



At IntegrateRNA, we understand the importance of customized solutions to meet the specific needs of our clients. That is why we are excited to announce the introduction of our custom 2'-O-hexadecyl (C16)-siRNA conjugates. These conjugates are designed to enhance the stability, cellular uptake, and targeting ability of siRNA/oligonucleotide molecules, providing significant advantages in the development of nucleic acid-based therapeutics.



The incorporation of a hexadecyl (C16) lipid moiety at the 2'-O position of the ribose sugar in the siRNA molecule allows for improved stability in biological systems. This modification increases the resistance of the siRNA to nucleases, enzymes that degrade RNA molecules, thus prolonging the half-life of the therapeutic molecule and enhancing its efficacy in target tissues. Additionally, the lipid moiety aids in cellular uptake, facilitating the delivery of the siRNA to its intracellular target sites. This improved cellular uptake not only enhances the potency of the therapeutic molecule but also reduces the amount required for effective treatment, thereby minimizing potential side effects.



Furthermore, the hexadecyl (C16) lipid moiety provides a hydrophobic anchor that can interact with cell membranes, enabling more efficient targeting of specific cell types. This targeted delivery mechanism increases the precision of the therapeutic molecule, reducing off-target effects and enhancing overall therapeutic efficacy. By offering custom 2'-O-hexadecyl (C16)-siRNA conjugates, IntegrateRNA empowers researchers and pharmaceutical companies to optimize the design of their nucleic acid-based therapeutics for improved clinical outcomes.



In addition to our custom synthesis services, IntegrateRNA also provides comprehensive manufacturing capabilities to support the scale-up and production of therapeutic oligonucleotides. Our state-of-the-art facilities and experienced team ensure the highest quality and consistency in the manufacturing process, meeting regulatory requirements and industry standards.



IntegrateRNA is committed to advancing the field of nucleic acid-based therapeutics through innovative solutions and exceptional customer service. Our custom 2'-O-hexadecyl (C16)-siRNA conjugates represent a significant advancement in the development of targeted and potent nucleic acid-based therapeutics, offering researchers and pharmaceutical companies a valuable tool in their quest for effective treatments.