Integratz and Automation Anywhere Partner over RPA Platform

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/02/2019 --Integratz, a DFW-based consulting firm specializing in intelligent automation, is announcing its partnership with Automation Anywhere, a leader in the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and AI technology space. This partnership will provide customers across the globe access to a variety of best-in-class intelligent automation solutions and implementation capabilities. Integratz will also act as a sales representative for Automation Anywhere licenses as well as a specialist equipped to help firms accelerate existing RPA initiatives.



The role of technology in society is constantly evolving; the last few decades witnessed several surges of innovative technological developments that fundamentally shaped the way businesses operate. Few of these technologies have endured long – whether due to market pace or rapid advancement in technology – however, the demand for Robotic Process Automation (RPA) is expected to soar over the next few years.



RPA is a software application governed by business logic, artificial intelligence and machine learning used to easily automate repeatable tasks and improve process efficiency. RPA aims to solve some of the challenges facing modern businesses attempting to navigate an increasingly dynamic technological landscape. The RPA market is projected to reach $11 billion by 2025 with a compound annual growth rate of 61.3% (Digital Journal, 2018). The ability to scale is an especially distinctive feature of RPA, since it has the capacity to carry out a wide variety of tasks while also scaling up or down in real-time to meet market demand. RPA is positioned as a more cost-effective automation strategy than other alternatives for modern enterprises.



On the partnership, Integratz co-founder & CEO, Josh Burnley, said, "We're pleased to partner with Automation Anywhere and connect our customer base with their versatile platform. Integratz has a strong focus on intelligent automation and we're sure this partnership will help show our customers the full potential of RPA."



"We're excited to partner with Integratz and are confident that their experience and our industry-leading RPA solutions will provide great value to companies automating business processes using RPA," said Nitin Brahmankar, VP of Alliances and Channels for Automation Anywhere.



About Integratz

Integratz is a consulting firm focused on intelligent automation and built on creating positive experiences. They work directly with clients to identify process improvements and deliver simple, high impact business solutions encompassing Process Mining, AI, and Machine Learning. Let them help make use of technology to the best competitive advantage. For additional information, visit us at www.integratz.com.



About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is the leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), the platform on which more organizations build and scale world-class Intelligent Digital Workforces. Automation Anywhere's enterprise-grade platform uses software bots that work side by side with people to do much of the repetitive work in many industries. It combines sophisticated RPA, cognitive and embedded analytic technologies. Over 1,400 organizations use this AI-enabled solution to manage and scale business processes faster, with near-zero error rates, while dramatically reducing operational costs. Automation Anywhere provides automation technology to leading financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, manufacturing, telecom and logistics companies globally. For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com.



