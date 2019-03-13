Integratz Launches RPA Center of Excellence with Automation Anywhere

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/13/2019 --In response to the growing demand for Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Integratz, a leader in delivering Intelligent Automation solutions, has launched an RPA Center of Excellence based in Dallas, Texas, centered around the Automation Anywhere Platform. Automation Anywhere is the largest provider of enterprise RPA software in the world. The Center of Excellence, known as Lighthouse, aims to streamline, standardize and prioritize automation initiatives through their cross-functional team of experts. The team works to support and promote effective use and continuous improvement of RPA and DevOps technologies for customers of Integratz throughout multiple regions and sectors.



Lighthouse provides end-to-end support and change management for RPA initiatives, which in turn supports rapid deployment of non-invasive solutions. Additionally, their processes align with their clients' organizational objectives, leading to an improvement in productivity and a reduction in business risk. The embedded analytics platform native to Automation Anywhere Enterprise and managed by Integratz Lighthouse tracks return on investment (ROI) through multiple avenues, such as total cost savings, cost savings per bot, cost savings per process, and monthly bot ROI.



Key Facts:



- 1295+ Smart Bots Built



- 5 Automation Anywhere Certified Trainers



- 16 CoE Roles including R&D Lead, Senior Solutions Architect, and Delivery Manager



On the launch, Integratz's Founder & CEO Josh Burnley said, "The long-term success of an automation initiative largely depends on the ongoing shared belief in its value to the business. This just underscores the importance of embedded analytics and the visibility it provides leadership – the ability to know exactly how RPA is working for you and in what areas."



About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is the leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), the platform on which more organizations build world-class Intelligent Digital Workforces. Automation Anywhere's enterprise-grade platform uses software bots that work side by side with people to do much of the repetitive work in many industries. It combines sophisticated RPA, cognitive and embedded analytic technologies. Over 1,400 organizations use this AI-enabled solution to manage and scale business processes faster, with near-zero error rates, while dramatically reducing operational costs. Automation Anywhere provides automation technology to leading financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, manufacturing, telecom and logistics companies globally. For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com.



About Integratz

Integratz is bold in delivering Intelligent Automation services that combine the efficiency of robotic process automation (RPA) with the decision-making power of artificial intelligence (AI). Integratz uses process, data, automation, and AI to build data-driven Intelligent Automation solutions that strengthen and enable an organization\'s current workforce to drive performance for years to come. The company is made up of a diverse community of innovative thinkers passionate about helping clients to innovate and be the disruptor in their industry. Integratz provides services in Intelligent Automation to leading utilities, oil & gas, telecom, financial services, insurance, healthcare, and technology companies. For additional information, visit www.integratz.com.



Process + Data + Automation + AI = Intelligent Automation



