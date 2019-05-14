Integratz Named Official Partner of UiPath

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2019 --Integratz, a leader in delivering Intelligent Automation services, today announced its partnership with UiPath, the most widely used RPA platform in the world. This partnership will provide Integratz customers with access to a variety of best-in-class intelligent automation solutions and implementation capabilities.



RPA is a subset of artificial intelligence governed by business logic, used to easily automate repeatable tasks and improve process efficiency. As multiple industries transition to a digital world, RPA will become a vital part of any organization's digital roadmap. By delegating these repeatable processes to a virtual workforce of software robots, employees will be able to focus on more creative, strategic, and customer-facing initiatives. This strengthens service relationships while also improving operational efficiency.



The rapid growth of RPA has largely been fueled by its ability to solve real-world business challenges and provide rapid return on investment. Still, the low-code and fast implementation time of RPA has left customers with the desire to automate more complex tasks. On April 10th, 2019, UiPath unveiled their vision for the future of intelligent automation called UiPath AI Fabric. AI Fabric boasts seamless integration between RPA and AI, featuring a drag and drop interface that allows users to easily deploy AI models directly into an RPA workflow. This introduces entirely new automation possibilities, from solving customer service requests instantly with natural language processing to predictive analysis via machine learning models.



On the partnership, Integratz Founder & CEO, Josh Burnley, said, "We're excited about the momentum of the industry. It's truly rewarding to see RPA initiatives takeoff within our customers' organizations. Ultimately, our goal is to bring intelligent automation to the enterprise – and to that end, we're just getting started."



As implementation partners with industry leader UiPath, Integratz provides the flexibility and expertise needed to enable organizations to digitally transform, ultimately reducing cost and improving agility.



Interact with Integratz:



Visit the Website: www.integratz.com



Connect on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/integratz



About UiPath

UiPath is leading the "automation first" era – championing one robot for every person, delivering free and open training and collaboration and enabling robots to learn new skills through AI and machine learning. Led by a commitment to bring digital era skills to more than a million people, the company's enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform has already automated millions of repetitive, mind-numbing tasks for business and government organizations all over the world, improving productivity, customer experience and employee job satisfaction.



Recently named by Comparably as the 6th happiest place to work and recognized for having the 11th best company culture among large businesses, UiPath is one of the fastest growing and highest-valued AI enterprise software companies worldwide.



About Integratz

Integratz is bold in delivering Intelligent Automation services that combine the efficiency of robotic process automation (RPA) with the decision-making power of artificial intelligence (AI). Integratz uses process, data, automation, and AI to build data-driven Intelligent Automation solutions that strengthen and enable an organization's current workforce to drive performance for years to come. The company is made up of a diverse community of innovative thinkers passionate about helping clients to innovate and be the disruptor in their industry. Integratz provides services in Intelligent Automation to leading oil & gas, aerospace, financial services, healthcare, insurance, utilities, and technology companies. For additional information, visit https://www.integratz.com.



Process + Data + Automation + AI = Intelligent Automation



Contact:

Nathan Sandel

PR & Media Relations

972-332-3888

automate@integratz.com