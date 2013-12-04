Integro Languages Introduce Rapid Professional Translation Services

Norwich, Norfolk -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/04/2013 --Integro Languages introduces rapid and accurate professional translation services to businesses globally at low rates. The translators can interpret documents, correspondences and audio with a fast turnaround. Services provided to the general public, e-commerce online businesses insurance, marketing agencies, and more. The interpreters also translate websites for graphic design companies.



Language is very much diverse in the world today, demanding translations and interpretation services in the trade sector. Integro’s professionals interpret legal documents and correspondences in over one hundred and twenty different languages. The new and quick professional translation services include translating emails, letters, legal papers and reports. The translators work with a variety of international businesses, like law organisations and insurance companies.



Integro Language is now offering service of interpreting literature for global markets. Literature includes brochures and other documentations for marketing. Market timelines are important and met in accordance to agreed upon timelines. The translators guarantee proofing and editing with one revision request of all final professional translation services.



A spokesperson said, “The documentation translation services are very fast with a 24 hour turnaround or less. Finished document translations are usually complete the next day or sooner. Services for rush translations is available for delivery within one to three hours.”



About Integro Languages

Integro Languages is a translation and interpretation company in the United Kingdom, offering quick document services. The company provides services for face-to-face interpreting and braille interpretation.



Contact Integro Languages to learn about the speedy documentation service, or call 0845 0945 390. The website is accessible everyday to ask and request for quality translating and interpreting services. A representative is available during the weekdays to help clients when calling.