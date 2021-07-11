Intelligent Health Tracker

Zhongshan, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2021 --As an experienced manufacturer in wearable medical ecosystem, Transtek released the second-generation Alice fitness bracelet. Unlike Alice LS439, the second-generation LS456-B fitness bracelet has improved significantly in the technical aspects of water level, function mode. It is not only a fitness device, but also a health tracker.



No doubt, it is a fitness bracelet. LS456-B has an IP68 waterproof rating and supports tracking in various sports modes. It can surely meet daily workouts needs since it packs 14 different sport modes, which also support multiple sports records. The second-generation Alice fitness bracelet can continuously monitor the changes of users' steps, calories burned and exercise minutes.



In addition, LS456-B is also a health tracker. Heart rate and blood oxygen saturation are two important health indexes for people. The LS456 fitness bracelet provides a 24/7 continuous heart rate monitor, abnormal heart rate reminder, sedentary reminder and continuous SPO2 monitor. Besides, it can monitor sleep and give a thorough sleep analysis of how long time users' deep, light, REM sleep lies and tips for sleep improvement through the APP.



Highlight of LS456-B Fitness Tracker

Tech Specs

IP68 waterproof rating

Weight only 0.8oz

Small size, only 240 x 22 x 12mm

Support Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity

Support Android 6.0 / iOS 10 or above



Fashion Design

1.05inch TFT LCD

10 Best Watch faces for your choice

14 sports modes

Silica gel/TPU Wristband



Health tracker

Daily activity tracking

24/7 Heart Rate

Sleep status analysis & guidance

Continuous SpO2 monitoring



As a professional fitness bracelet that is both fitness device and health tracker, Alice LS456-B supports users to express themselves with a fully customizable screen. It delivers crisp colors and responsive touch commands in a screen the size of your thumb. Besides, it is IP68 rated, meaning people can submerge it up to 50 meters. So, people won't have problems taking this with them whether it's going to the sky or the water.



About Transtek

Transtek is vastly invested in research & development which focuses on technology innovation to further advance our competitive edge. Transtek has been integrating resources and creating a "Concept-to-Volume" platform. It's a platform designed to provide quality design, solution, and manufacturing services to top-notched brands worldwide for medical and healthcare technology products.



R&D Ability

With 5 research labs and more than 400 research staffs, Transtek vastly invests in research & development and uses technology and product innovation to further advance its competitive edge.



Service Ability

Transtek has been integrated resources and created a "Concept-to-Volume" platform. The platform is designed to offer quality design, solution and manufacturing service to clients.



Manufacturing Ability

Transtek is a top-ranked OEM/ODM/JDM manufacturer and well known for its quality and design that it is titled World No.1 Weighing Scale Manufacturer and China No.2 Wearables in 2017.



Investor Relations

Transtek is a public company that has a market cap of $700 million, it's stock (code: 300562.sz) has been listed on the GEM of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in 2016 also done well so far.