Intellispot Tv - Digital Signage Systems Helping to Boost Shopper Attention and Engagement

Heppenheim, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/07/2015 --Intellispot® Tv helps businesses boost shopper attention and engagement with a view of increased sales with their digital signage systems. The digital signage system provides supermarkets, car showrooms, electronic stores, retail stores and small business outlets with their own advertising channel to promote products and services.



In today's highly competitive business environment, retail outlets know they have to do more to encourage their customers to purchase their products while keeping prices down. With the recent economic climate, businesses have been undertaking many different types of cost cutting exercises, one of those being the use of their employees. Having a member of staff located in the store trying to gain the attention of passing customers to promote a product is not only expensive but not very target driven according to business experts. That is why more businesses are now using the Intellispot® Tv - Digital Signage Systems.



The Intellispot® Tv - Digital Signage Systems provide a business with a positive way to promote a product or service. Gone are the days where people would stop at a display advertising board or read promotional material above their heads, customers now need modern technology to grab their attention. The Digital Signage Systems allows a business to become their own advertising studio. Through the easy use of the software, a business can create a powerful, economical, yet engaging promotional display that will grab the attention of their customers for increased sales.



No matter what space a business has, a digital display, Intellispot® Tv can accommodate their needs. From a small corner display to a videowall, the systems provide a powerful way to gain the attention of customers, without the added expense of hiring an advertising company. The software is easy to use and allows the user to update the system when they have new products or promotions available.



For more information on how to gain customer attention for increased sales, please visit the Intellispot® Tv - Digital Signage Systems website, www.intellispot.tv/



About Intellispot® Tv - Digital Signage Systems

Intellispot® Tv provide digital signage systems that help to gain customers attention. They provide digital signage in different shapes and sizes, allowing the business to choose the best fit for their business. With easy to use software, new marketing campaigns can be launched on a daily basis. It is cost effective and is providing businesses with increased customer retention.



Media Contact



info@intellispot.tv

Tel.: +49 6252 699 0550

Fax: +49 6252 699 0559