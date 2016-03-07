IntelliStay Hospitality Management LLC Launches Equity Crowdfunding Campaign Offering Preferred Membership Interests in a 116-Room Holiday Inn & Suites Located in Lima OH

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2016 --IntelliStay Lima Equity LLC, sponsored by IntelliStay Hospitality Management, is currently offering an exceptional opportunity to accredited investors to participate as direct investors in the Holiday Inn & Suites in Lima, OH. The hotel was completed in 2009 and currently generates over $3.5 million in stabilized annual revenues. IntelliStay's business plan calls for making distributions monthly. This real estate crowdfunding is ideal for investors who seek a high current cash flow yield on investment.



Lima is located in northwest Ohio on Interstate 75, approximately 95 miles northwest of Columbus, Ohio. A growing metropolitan area of over 100,000 people, Lima has a diverse industry base including healthcare, food manufacturing/distribution, advanced manufacturing, and military. Since 2008, the Lima market has sceen approximately $2 billion in corporate investment into the area.



David Lesser, CEO of IntelliStay commented "The Lima Holiday Inn & Suites is one of the best hotels in Lima and is very well located. We were attracted to its 5 years of stable operating performance. This is great asset that we are acquiring at a very favorable yield and we are excited to offer this opportunity to investors. Based on demonstrated cash flow, the equity cash-on-cash yield would be greater than 18%. That is exceptional for an asset of this quality. I was an investment banker at Merrill Lynch during the late 1980's to the mid 1990's which is referred to as the dawn of the modern era of Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") which revolutionized real estate finance. I believe that we are entering a new era where real estate equity crowdfunding offers investors access to participate in direct ownership in property with full transparency and the elimination of a lot of moving parts and intermediaries. Most financial planners believe that real estate should be included as part of a prudent asset allocation and this represents an attractive alternative to gain such exposure. Crowdfunding is opening real estate investments to savvy individual investors who who can evaluate individual transactions on their merits."



About IntelliStay Hospitality

IntelliStay Lima is sponsored by IntelliStay Hospitality Management, LLC, a private real estate investment firm focused on offering investors direct investment opportunities in hotels located in secondary and tertiary US markets. IntelliStay Hospitality is led by David Lesser and Patrick Haynes, two industry experts with approximately 45 years of combined real estate investment, finance, and management experience.



