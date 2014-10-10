Intense Pulse Light, Nutritional Therapy and Manual Lymphatic Drainage Used to Treat Acne at Popular London Clinic

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2014 --Pulselightclinic.co.uk is the website address of Pulse Light Clinic.. Pulse Light Clinic is a very well established laser clinic based in London, a short walk from the famous financial district. The clinic have been providing various laser treatments for over two decades. The clinic has a very good track record in the treatment of various skin conditions including acne.



Acne is an inflammatory condition of the skin and is characterized by the appearance of pimples/spots, blackheads and whiteheads these can occur on the face and upper body areas. Teenagers often suffer acne, but it can develop in adults too. Acne is not caused by uncleanliness but is a result of overactive oil producing glands in the skin called sebaceous glands.



The clinic say they aim to address all known factors to treat acne, they believe dietary manipulation to be essential for a successful outcome.



The clinic say their tri-Acne treatment is an innovative three pronged approach to the treatment of acne. The clinic use Manual Lymphatic Drainage, IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) and Nutritional Therapy. The three therapies have all individually achieved significant results with acne. The clinic say combining of all three therapies simultaneously has proven to be a breakthrough in the natural management of this potentially distressing condition.



The Tri-Acne treatment consists of IPL –which kills the bacteria on the skin and in the layers of below the surface, it also normalises the function of the sebum producing glands in order to reduce the production of sebum. It stimulates the production of protective chemicals called prophyrins that target and kill the specific skin bacteria known to be involved in Acne.



The next step is Manual Lymphatic Drainage (MLD) which is a special massage technique that stimulates the lymphatic system. MLD increases the movement of lymph fluid and the transportation of the unwanted compounds as well as the delivery of healthy fats. MLD is highly beneficial for regaining the healthy function of lymphatic ecosystem, and for balancing stress hormones within the body. These hormones have a significant effect on all other hormonal systems, including the sex hormones involved in causing acne.



The third step is nutrition, the clinic works with clients and helps them avoid foods which have the ability to contribute to excess hormone production. The clinic advises clients to avoid dairy products and sugar (regular sugar, sweets, refined carbohydrates, and in some cases the complete elimination of all grains is advised). Fish such as cod and flax seeds are known to contain beneficial omega 3 fatty acids, fatty acids are an anti-inflammatory and can assist in the balancing of hormones.



