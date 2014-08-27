Asheville, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2014 --Intentionally Subjective is a collaborative show of original artworks by two celebrated and widely collected Western North Carolina artists: Grant Penny & Nancy Hilliard Joyce. The show will consist of 6 pairings of artworks of parellel subject matters: 6 original works by artist Grant Penny and 6 original works by Nancy Hilliard Joyce ; as well as 1 larger-scaled collaborative piece created by both artists on the same panel. The show’s subjects lean towards nostalgia, good humor and simple pleasures. From bicycles to paper airplanes, artists Penny & Joyce create a room full of intentionally subjective works of art that will give each viewer an interesting insight into how art/ideas/feelings can be interpreted in various ways.



Grant Penny will utilize his well-known minimal collage techniques of layering and cutting hand-made papers, while Nancy Joyce will take her mixed-media and gestural approach using everything from acrylic paint to oil-based pen. Each pairing will be consistent in size, while techniques and unique compositions will vary.



Grant was born in Sanford, North Carolina, a small town 35 miles southwest of Raleigh. His mother, Marsha Grant, was an artist, art educator, and graphic designer. Through his mother, Grant was exposed to the world of art. He has been working as graphic designer for over 16 years. From this disciplined line of work, he has found creativity, inspiration and beauty in the simplicity of both objects and space. Grant has lived in Asheville, NC for 11+ years.



About Nancy

Nancy, a native of Greenville, South Carolina, was accepted into the Governor’s School for the Arts in visual art at the age of 16. Nancy originally moved to Asheville in 1997 after completing her Masters in Art Education from the University of New Mexico. She left Asheville a few years later to live and travel throughout the United States and returned to Asheville again in June of 2011. Today, Nancy sits on the Board of Trustees at the Asheville Art Museum and is an active member of the River Arts District Association.



On October 18th, this unique contemporary and collaborative show will be unveiled. The 12 individual and 1 collaborative work will be displayed at the Courtyard Marriott in historic downtown area of Greenville, South Carolina. Opening night will be held in the vibrant and modern main lobby of the hotel located on 50 West Broad Street adjacent from the Peace Center. Cocktails will begin at 5:00pm and the opening night will run through 8:00pm. The art work will remain on display in the lobby through November 15th.



20% of all sales will be donated by the artists to the Governor’s School for the Arts (a selective public high school) in an effort to provide funding for food scholarships to students in need.