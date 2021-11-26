Inter-Coastal Home Health Care Provides the Services of Companion Caregiver in West Palm Beach, Delray Beach, and Lake Worth, Florida

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/26/2021 --As people grow older, they get plagued by weaknesses and infirmities that snatch their mobility and independence. The ability to perform daily chores gradually declines. Anxiety and worries take over, making their lives miserable and painful. Sometimes, they are overpowered by loneliness. During this phase, people become tentative and indecisive, looking for the assistance of others.



Unfortunately, time constraints and other obligations make it difficult for family members to spend enough time with the elderly or disabled. Helping them out with their day-to-day activities can be stressful and demanding for their loved ones. It's not just about being around them; it's about feeding them, giving medication, taking them for a shower, preparing meals, taking them outside for a walk, reading out stories and motivation stuff, and so many other tasks.



Inter-Coastal Home Health Care has expert caregivers who are well trained in handling the elderly and disabled and their needs. Getting their service means a lot of money and time saved. Additionally, it improves the patient's health and medical condition. Considering all these benefits, engaging a companion caregiver in West Palm Beach, Delray Beach, and Lake Worth, Florida is apt.



Companion care includes assisting the patient with activities of daily living such as bathing, dressing, eating, and walking, as well as light cleaning, food preparation, medicine administration, grocery or clothing shopping, telephone usage, and financial management.



More significantly, home care is far less expensive than assisted living in a facility. Patients can continue to live in their own homes while receiving nursing home-like care. Aside from that, the caregiver and the patient can enjoy a pleasant interaction and relationship in a homely atmosphere. The companion caregivers are also trained in ambulatory care, pediatric care, and senior care. They are trained and experienced in administering prescriptions, monitoring dietary intake, and dealing with medical emergencies.



About Inter-Coastal Home Health Care

Inter-Coastal Home Health Care provides a wide range of services tailored to the specific needs of their clients. Whether it's home health care for an aging parent, a family friend or relative, or home medical services for a stroke victim or someone recuperating from an accident, Inter-Coastal works hard to win the trust of people they serve.