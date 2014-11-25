Interactive Brochure Software Is Recommendded as an Ideal Application to Organizations by Flipbuilder

North Point, Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2014 --FlipBuilder.com, the leading digital publishing platform that specializes in converting static PDFs into online flipbook, announced today new version update of Flip PDF Professional called 2.1.13. The company based in Hong Kong, which prides itself on creating revolutionary technology for PDF conversion, is sharing tips on how to get the most out of its digital brochure software.



FlipBuilder.com has been known for sharing valuable tips on how to use its application properly and with Flip PDF Professional it is no different. Flip PDF Professional has a lot of great features that help organizations create wonderful and dynamic PDF presentations. By implementing page turn feature, companies can create very appealing PDF presentations that are more engaging to the reader. In addition, organizations can take advantage of another tip shared by the company. By adding image and video presentations to its PDFs, organizations can improve the effectiveness of communication to their audience. This allows companies to reduce costs by eliminating other ineffective means of communications.



The company also offers great tips that will help organizations connect better with its readers. The user is able to distribute digital brochures via newsletters in order to build stronger relationship with its audience through an email. This feature is very important because organizations can drastically raise the profitability of the company by making email messages more personal and persuasive to the reader.



In addition, Wonder Idea Technology is running an exclusive offer for Non-profit organizations. Every non-profit company can purchase flipbook software with a discount. In order to do so, the company has to contact the FlipBuilder support team and provide proof of non for profit existence such as a 501C tax-exempt certificate.



To learn more about the FlipBuilder and the company, visit their website at http://www.flipbuilder.com



About FlipBuilder

Wonder Idea Technology Limited is a leading digital publishing company that specializes in static PDF conversions into dynamic PDF presentations. The company based in Hong Kong, has been revolutionizing PDF presentations for many years now. Its experience and expertise in this field allows the company to create high quality products that are desired by hundreds of customers worldwide.