Interactive Match 3 Mobile App Game Will Teach All Ages About the Dangers of Sexual Transmitted Diseases

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/12/2019 --SEPV Corp has announced its latest online game, which aims to educate players about sexual transmitted diseases (STD's). Hoping to eradicate STD's forever, the game's developers STD's Crush say STD's Crush will teach adults, millennials, and younger generations about the dangers of STD's while having fun and enjoying the interactive game.



STD's Crush is accessed via the App store and Google Play and can be played on a phone, tablet, or computer. Featuring cute cartoon characters that resemble viruses, bacteria, parasites, and healthy cells, the aim of the game is to answer health fact-related questions. The questions banner up every few levels or so, and players that answer correctly won't have to purchase more lives.



STD's Crush is the first game from SEPV Corp, and the team are currently building and developing more products. Their vision is to equip their audience with knowledge, using an interactive and engaging, modern format, on various topics surrounding health, life, and society.



Available initially on crowdfunding platform Kickstarter, supporters of STD's Crush will be given exclusive access to the game so they can be beta testers. Backers will be able to contribute their own suggestions and ideas to make the game even bigger and better. In addition to access to the BETA, those that donate $25 or more will receive updates, lifetime access to the app, and much more in rewards.



This is a topic that not everyone feels comfortable talking about, but STD's are on the rise and there is a lack of knowledge surrounding them and how they are spread. The game will help adults and younger generations learn what they need to know to stay healthy. "Where else are you going to find a better way to learn about such a sensitive subject in a fun and interactive way?" ask the game's developers.



The comprehensive game will teach players about each of the STD's, how a person becomes infected, and whereabouts in the world the diseases are most prevalent. Maps are innovated to educate gamers on which countries and populated areas have a higher concentration of infections. Players also learn how to prevent infection and the cures that are available. Features such as colorblind-friendly menus will make the game accessible to as many people as possible.



Stretch goals include the option to personalize characters with skins and outfits, and survival modes with players sharing records on social media. When STD's Crush becomes sufficiently known, the team behind the interactive game would like to see it used in schools and implemented internationally as part of the United Nations Educational Platform.



SEPV Corp plans to donate to charities that help people infected with diseases including HIV, cancer and disease prevention charities.



Find out more or make a donation by visiting the Kickstarter page here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/stdscrush/stds-crush?ref=807727&token=55e96116