Wedel, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2019 --eyefactive's hardware portfolio has grown substantially: apart from premium touchscreen tables, kiosk terminals and info steles the specialist for large multitouch systems also presented touchscreens in various formats with 3M MetalMesh sensors. MMT displayed i.a. different versions of the HYPEBOX with transparent touchscreens and the possibility to link real life products with a virtual information level through augmented reality.



All multitouch systems were running various software solutions based on eyefactive's touchscreen app platform. Different scenarios, especially for retail & point of sale, illustrated the scope of applications in the interactive digital signage of the future to an interested audience. The self developed object recognition technology in particular raised keen interest: By means of so called markers any object is recognized as soon as it is held against the display. That way customers can directly receive information about a product without having to fight their way through complicated menus for instance.



Also other partnering companies employed different apps made by eyefactive to optimally present their own hardware, i.e. Lang AG, Totem of Design, Uniview, Stampede and Famasete.



In addition, eyefactive was invited to the Intel Partner Event in Amsterdam to showcase the latest object recognition technology in conjunction with its customizable touch screen apps.



