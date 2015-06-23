Interactive Website Google Technology Plus WordPress Portals to 1.3 Million Cities Through Travel Site StreetViewMaps.City

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2015 --The new interactive website for exploring the businesses, and establishments of 1.3 million cities around the world has launched.



StreetViewMaps.City is a worldwide geographical website application with over 1,300,000 worldwide cities in its database.



The website Street View Maps.City incorporates establishments recognized by Google Place Types API and then applies an enhanced level of detail for each city location. The website, developed on the WordPress platform has recently launched and already being enjoyed by users.



With StreetViewMaps.City users are able to enter a city and immediately begin to explore the street view of cities worldwide. To begin, just type in the city to explore or select one from the worldwide directory built into the site.



Picture icons displayed along the right side of the website display different categories of businesses, establishments, to explore the street view, such as: airports, banks, bakeries, car rentals, computer stores, doctors, embassies, fast food, fitness, gas stations, grocery or supermarket, hair care, hotels, lodging, restaurants, pizza places, shopping malls, spas, train stations, travel agencies, places of worship, photos, playgrounds, parking, and universities.



The website has a intuitive design, and slick interface, and it's fun and easy to use. Just click on an icon on the right sidebar, and immediately see matching icons appear on the corresponding map. Click an icon on the map and the selection will appear in Google street view where available. Users have the option to see the surrounding street view area, click a link to the local establishments or businesses, selected, or get directions.



Click and drag the map to start exploring other places nearby. While moving around the map, new criteria matching place types will appear, giving users instant, convenient access to whatever type of establishment searching for.



The website's functionality includes fully searchable locations if an existing location already known, or enter a specific address or area to get more information.



Google Place Types APIs (application program interface) is a set of APIs created by Google that allow communication with Google Services, for developers and their integration to other services. As a result of opening APIs to third parties, developers create apps that use these APIs to build upon the functionality of pre-existing services.



WordPress was developed as an alternative personal publishing software built on PHP and MySQL. It's licensed under the GPLv2 (or later). WordPress is an open source project management, which means there are hundreds of people all over the world working on its development. Currently WordPress powers about 23% of the websites populating the World Wide Web.



Traveling, or to see the worldwide cities from a desktop computer, mobile device, iPad, or notebook tablet. Developed by Jason T. Shortes, Street View Maps.City gives users a different view of the cities that cover the world.



About StreetViewMaps.City

Contact:

Jason T. Shortes

PH: 321-751-4118

Email: jason@streetviewmaps.city