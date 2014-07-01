Coppell, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/01/2014 --Upping the ante on designer goods for homes, the newly launched LED Illuminated Door Chimes and LED Lit Doorbell Touch Buttons promise to revolutionize the well-suited home. Specially designed for Craftmade International and Teiber Lighting’s door chime and doorbell line, the multi-functional products give homeowners options they’ve not had before. Bringing a high-tech approach to the forefront of any home, the patent-pending products optimize convenience, last for decades and stylize any home simplistically.



So, what does the LED Lit Doorbell “Touch” Button mean for the consumer? It means that with a wave of the hand, a proximity sensor and human sensing device will audibly ring the doorbell. The product installs in place of a regular doorbell button and when waved at, or touched lightly, four internal LED lights will also flash momentarily to indicate activation. Probably the biggest claim to fame for the Touch Button is that it will activate even through a gloved hand. This feature would be convenient in northern States where winter is a consideration. One can also activate the Touch Doorbell Button with one's elbow if carrying a load of packages. Novelty has just arrived on the consumer’s doorsteps.



Adding to the options, Craftmade also announces its newly designed wide-dispersion illumination circuitry for its LED Illuminated Door Chimes. With fourteen elegant and highly-stylized designs to choose from, this product features 8 low-wattage, “super-bright” LED lights. Homeowners can now simply replace their non-illuminated door chime, bell or buzzer with an elegant illuminated one. The lighted door chime works off of a standard doorbell’s low voltage transformer with no need for new wiring, adapters or batteries.



Negating the need for inefficient incandescent bulbs that have to be replaced over time, the new Craftmade LED lighted products can be used for decades without ever having to replace bulbs. The products also offer unmatched brightness. Brightness that, with the door chimes, can be personalized via a dimming controller to suit the consumers lighting needs.



Well-suited also for indoor use as a decorative hallway sconce, the lighted door chimes can be a 24/7 night-light or provide daytime illumination. With even more personalization, consumers can carry their home’s style motif over to one particular model’s beautiful art glass (ICH1520-OB). With lovely results, the blank glass of the LED illuminated door chime can be easily decorated or painted with the use of translucent color paints.



Illumination technology for the LED Illuminated Door Chimes and LED Lit Doorbell “Touch” Buttons for Teiber Lighting was designed by new product developer, Don Ladanyi. The patent-pending products are manufactured by Craftmade International for Teiber Lighting and are sold online as well as at various retailer’s showrooms nationwide and in Canada as well.



For a listing of showrooms offering the LED Illuminated Door Chimes and LED Lit Doorbell “Touch” Buttons by state, please visit http://www.craftmadeshowroom.com/Teiber-Showrooms.htm. Additionally, the products can be purchased at amazon.com as well as at various sites and retailers as found on www.Illuminated-Doorbell.com.



