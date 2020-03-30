Intermountain Cedar City Hospital Once Again Named a Top 100 Community Hospital

Cedar City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/30/2020 --For five times now, Intermountain Cedar City Hospital has been named a 2020 Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital by the national health care analytics group The Chartis Center for Rural Health. Hospitals recognized as a Top 100 facility have one of the 100 highest overall scores among all rural and community hospitals nationally in things like quality, best outcomes (the end result of receiving care), patient satisfaction, and value.



Eric Packer, Cedar City Hospital Administrator and CEO said, "We are thrilled for this prestigious recognition. Our caregivers work extremely hard to give the very best care, while ensuring our patients and their loved ones feel truly supported, safe, at ease, and valued. I think what impresses me most about the culture at Cedar City Hospital is we really care about doing the right thing. Going above and beyond is the norm here. Ensuring the right thing happens is at the forefront of all considerations. The work we do is not easy. The challenges of providing healthcare in a rural and remote setting are not easy. And yet, there is no challenge that our teams won't tackle head on and conquer."



Packer adds, "We do not take our motto for Intermountain Healthcare lightly. 'Helping People Live the Healthiest Lives Possible' is something that is what drives our decisions and a part of all we do as a community hospital in rural Utah. We are grateful for this award and how it underscores the exceptional dedication of all the caregivers at Cedar City Hospital."



"The Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital award program reminds us that rural providers are committed to delivering better quality, better outcomes and better patient satisfaction. It's a pleasure to be able to not only recognize this year's recipients, but our larger group of top 100 alumni like Intermountain Cedar City Hospital as we celebrate 10 years of The Hospital Strength INDEX," said Michael Topchik, National Leader at the The Chartis Center for Rural Health.



The list of this year's Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals as well as the INDEX methodology can be found at www.ivantageindex.com/top-performing-hospitals.



About Cedar City Hospital

Cedar City Hospital is a 48-bed, full-service community hospital that serves Iron County and surrounding areas. The hospital features a state-of-the-art cancer treatment center, with cancer genomics and immunology programs, and a robust surgical services program. Cedar City Hospital also features southern Utah's first tomosynthesis machine, which provides 3D breast mammograms, that can help detect cancer earlier. Their Women and Newborns department features a Simply Birth suite for women who want a homelike birth experience with the safety net of the hospital. These services are in addition to their emergency department, which is certified as a Level IV Trauma Center, along with outpatient and inpatient floors, infusion center, cardiac rehabilitation, Joint Camp for those preparing for joint replacement, and more. Visit cedarcityhospital.org for more details on their full range of services and providers.



CEDAR CITY HOSPITAL STATISTICS:



Inpatient admissions 3,051

Outpatient admissions 1,402

Total admissions 4,093

Inpatient surgeries 531

Outpatient surgeries 2,825

Endoscopy 1,643

ER visits 18,877

Births 799

Lab tests 251,551

Imaging procedures 48,972

Total employees 436

Volunteer hours 11,033

Total volunteers 159

Total charity care $7,015,449