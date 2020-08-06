Intermountain Dixie Regional Hospital Recognized as One of Utah's Premier Hospitals by U.S. News and World Report

St. George, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/06/2020 --Intermountain Healthcare's Dixie Regional Medical Center has ranked as the second-best hospital in Utah by U.S. News and World Report as part of the national publication's 2020 Best Hospitals in America rankings.



Dixie Regional jumped two spots from 2019 to receive the high-performing recognition for care for seven different procedures and conditions.



The U.S. News' annual rankings examine data from more than 5,000 hospitals around the country analyzing 16 adult medical specialties, 10 adult procedures or conditions, and 10 pediatric specialties.



Dixie Regional is received high recognition for three categories this year, including treatment of heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and abdominal aortic aneurysm repair.



Other areas the hospital was recognized by the publication include heart bypass surgery, aortic valve surgery, along with hip and knee replacement.



"Our consistent focus is to help each patient receive the safest, high-quality and compassionate care, so to be recognized as one of the best in the state is a huge honor," said Mitch Cloward, Intermountain Dixie Regional Medical Center's administrator. "Earning high performance in seven categories is a great tribute to our physicians and caregivers, and I'm so proud of their dedicated, caring service."



In 2018, Dixie Regional added the Respiratory Outpatient Clinic, which was one of the first of its kind in the nation. "These services have been fundamental in helping patients including those with COPD," said Cloward.



Intermountain's use of new technologies like Connect Care and TeleHealth remote care services helps ensure patients have access to Intermountain specialists anywhere in the state while receiving their care closer to home and helping serve a wider area outside of St. George.



People throughout Southern Utah, Nevada, and Arizona, rely on Dixie Regional for highly specialized care in a wide range of specialties.



As Southern Utah's population continues to grow so has the continued need for access to quality healthcare and programs. With 25 percent of Utah's senior citizens living in the southern part of the state, the medical center has adapted to meet the needs of an aging population, while still helping growing families.



To see the U.S. News and World Report article click here.



About Dixie Regional Medical Center

Dixie Regional Medical Center is part of Intermountain Healthcare, a not-for-profit system of 24 hospitals, 215 clinics, a Medical Group with 2,500 employed physicians and advanced practice clinicians, a health insurance company called SelectHealth, and other health services in Idaho, Utah, and Nevada. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes and sustainable costs. For more information, see intermountainhealthcare.org.