Intermountain Dixie Regional Medical Center Celebrates the Installment of "Blaze" the Bison

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/17/2020 --Intermountain Healthcare and Utah's Dixie State University recently celebrated the unveiling of "Blaze" the bison at Dixie Regional Medical Center's campus. The statue represents the successful and ever-growing relationship of the two major institutions in St. George, Utah.



2020 marks the 10-year anniversary of Dixie State University and Intermountain Sports Medicine's partnership to help DSU athletes live the healthiest lives possible. For the past 10 years, Intermountain has provided athletic trainers and physicians to support Dixie State's growing athletic department.



"Our partnership with Dixie State University is evolving and improving," said Rhett Farrer, Intermountain Sports Medicine manager. "Blaze is a tangible representation of all the hard work our athletic trainers put into that evolution, as are the great achievements of our student athletes and the coaching staff."



The statue's design symbolizes the blend of both Dixie State University and Intermountain Healthcare. The head was designed to look like the bison head in Dixie State's logo combined with Intermountain Sports Medicine's logo. The colors are a mixture of Dixie State red and Intermountain blue. Finally, each silhouette represents each sport and athlete that Intermountain Sports Medicine supports.



"Our team of athletic trainers and sports medicine physicians are of all-star caliber," said Farrer. "They treat and prevent injuries, coordinate post-operative care, prevent heat exhaustion, identify concussion, and provide counselling and conditioning. It's a win-win for Dixie State, student athletes, and the community because fewer injuries blaze the trail to winning more games."



Blaze the bison stands at the base of Foremaster Ridge where in 1861 pioneer settlers first entered St. George. This is fitting, as the athletic collaboration between Intermountain and Dixie State has pioneered an exceptional Sports Medicine Program, helping DSU athletes live the healthiest lives possible.



"Our program continually evolves," Farrer said. "Increased staff and a newly remodeled fitness center and training room on Dixie State campus will put us in league with other Division 1 athletic programs. Our sports medicine partnership not only provides exceptional care to student athletes, but it also is also an exemplary model of how collaboration between a hospital and university can function."



"Supporting student athletes is what our athletic trainers do best," said Farrer. "Experienced trainers want to come here and be part of our team. Blaze the bison symbolizes our model sports medicine team that has set a high standard of care. We appreciate the personal sacrifice and commitment our athletic trainers give to support student athletes."



About Intermountain Healthcare

Dixie Regional Medical Center is part of Intermountain Healthcare, a not-for-profit system of 24 hospitals, 215 clinics, a Medical Group with 2,500 employed physicians and advanced practice clinicians, a health insurance company called SelectHealth, and other health services in Idaho, Utah, and Nevada. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes and sustainable costs. For more information, see intermountainhealthcare.org.