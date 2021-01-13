Intermountain Foundation Honored Nationally for Fundraising That Helps Meet Vital Community Health Needs

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2021 --For the fifth consecutive year, Intermountain Foundation has received top honors from the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy for excellence in raising money to help people with their health needs, an effort that's become even more critical during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Intermountain Foundation is one of 40 organizations from the United States and Canada to be listed as a "High Performer: Overall" and one of just nine organizations to receive "High Performer: Healthcare System" honors in the 2020 Association for Healthcare Philanthropy (AHP) Report on Giving.



Leaders say the honors demonstrate that donors give generously to Intermountain Foundation, and the foundation maintains low administrative costs compared to other not-for-profit healthcare organizations.



"This recognition is a testament to donors, whose gifts have a profound impact on Intermountain Healthcare's patients and communities, and the passionate work of our foundation team, trustees and volunteers," said David Flood, Intermountain Healthcare senior vice president and chief development officer.



"Philanthropy, now more than ever, helps to ensure patients continue to receive exceptional, innovative care – and that our caregivers have what they need to provide it," Flood said. "We're honored by our donors' trust, which has allowed us to dignify their investments with integrity and efficiency."



Donors to Intermountain Foundation help support capital projects and life-saving technologies, funding innovative research studies, helping Intermountain Healthcare launch patient-friendly programs and services, helping ensure families receive access to quality care regardless of ability to pay, and addressing our communities' growing challenges, including mental and behavioral health support for adults and children.



AHP designates as high performers organizations that are in the 75th percentile for net production returns. Net production returns are calculated by subtracting total fundraising expenses from total production returns. In the U.S., net fundraising revenue for high performers is nearly seven times higher than for all institutions reporting. A full list of high performers can be found at www.ahp.org.



The AHP report, based on FY2019 data, weighed data submitted by 178 organizations from the U.S. and Canada. The report will appear in the 2021 Spring edition of the AHP Healthcare Philanthropy Journal.



About the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy

The Association for Healthcare Philanthropy (AHP) is an international professional organization dedicated exclusively to developing the men and women who encourage charity in North America's health care organizations. Established in 1967, AHP is the source for education, networking, information and research in health care philanthropy. To view a list of all high performers, visit www.ahp.org.



About Intermountain Foundation

Intermountain Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that supports Intermountain Healthcare's not-for-profit system of hospitals. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare through high quality and sustainable costs. For more information about Intermountain Foundation, visit intermountainfoundation.org.