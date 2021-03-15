Intermountain Healthcare Advocates for Diversity and Equity to Improve Community Health

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/15/2021 --Intermountain Healthcare is working to enhance equity and diversity within healthcare. In a series of grand rounds panel discussions on equity and diversity in Healthcare, Intermountain clinical leaders and community advocates are working to address these issues and challenges.



These leaders and advocates will discuss how healthcare systems can more effectively collaborate with community partners to improve community health for ALL people. The panel will also examine Intermountain Healthcare's community health-related equity-promoting activities and best practices for other systems and hospitals.



Intermountain Healthcare's, Mikelle Moore, senior vice president and chief community health officer will moderate Monday's "Equity and Diversity in Healthcare: Getting Upstream" panel discussion. Paul Krakovitz, MD, vice president and chief medical officer of Specialty Based Care at Intermountain will host the panel, which includes the following:



– Rev. Aimee Altizer – executive Director of Flourish Ventures / Flourish Bakery

– Bill Crim – president & CEO United Way of Salt Lake

– Jake Fitisemanu, Jr. – chair, Utah Pacific Islander Health Coalition

– Shane Hughes – Intermountain Healthcare strategic supply management manager

– Tiffiny Lipscomb – vice president, Intermountain Healthcare Human Resources

– Asha Parekh – director of Refugee Services Office Utah Department of Workforce Services



"Intermountain continues to be a national leader in high quality safe care. The exceptional care provided must be available equitably to everyone," says Dr. Krakovitz. "This Equity and Diversity Grand Rounds series is valuable in providing resources and education to achieve this goal."



The media is invited to join the virtual event, along with other medical professionals and community leaders.