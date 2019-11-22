Intermountain Healthcare and SelectHealth Employee Donations to Giving Campaign Matched by Partners

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/22/2019 --For the first time ever, two corporate partners supported Intermountain Healthcare and SelectHealth employees during the annual Employee Giving Campaign. By matching employee donations to Cancer Services and Community Health Initiatives, Capita Financial Network and Western Governors University helped raise a total of $275,228 for these areas.



Capita Financial Network served as the 2019 Cancer Services exclusive Cause Champion, matching $50,000 of Intermountain caregiver donations to Cancer Services. The gift is funding critical programs supporting patients fighting cancer, as well as efforts to cure cancer.



"Capita Financial is grateful to support Intermountain Healthcare and their pursuit to cure cancer," said Michael Littledike, president. "Capita has always sought to help the communities around us, and cancer affects everyone. We know our gift will be put to the best possible use."



Western Governors University served as the 2019 Community Health exclusive Cause Champion, matching $50,000 of Intermountain caregiver donations to Community Health Initiatives. This gift is supporting Intermountain's community-based programs to help prevent opioid misuse, address the social determinants of health, enhance suicide prevention, help address obesity, and help ensure that everyone has equal access to quality healthcare.



"WGU, like Intermountain Foundation, shares a belief in the fundamental principle of removing barriers to improve the lives of individuals and their families," said WGU President Scott Pulsipher. "That's why, when we learned of Intermountain Healthcare's Community Health Campaign, we knew we had to commit what we could to help. We're grateful we can participate in this great program as a Cause Champion partner."



Intermountain Healthcare is a not-for-profit system of 24 hospitals, 215 clinics, a Medical Group with 2,500 employed physicians and advanced practice clinicians, a health insurance company called SelectHealth, and other health services in Idaho, Utah, and Nevada. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes and sustainable costs. For more information visit intermountainhealthcare.org.