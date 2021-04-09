Intermountain Healthcare Announces Paul Krakovitz as Interim Nevada Region President

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/09/2021 --Paul Krakovitz, MD, has been named as the interim region president for Intermountain Nevada. This is a new position for Intermountain Nevada since Healthcare Partners Nevada joined Intermountain Healthcare in 2019.



Dr. Krakovitz will continue to serve as vice president and chief medical officer for?specialty-based care, which oversees medical operations for the system's 25 hospitals and medical staffs representing more than 4,500 physicians.



"Intermountain's mission is helping people live the healthiest lives possible. We realize our mission, in part, by striving to provide extraordinary care and superior service at an affordable cost," said Dr. Krakovitz. "I am inspired by the commitment our caregivers show to our community through their service. I'm thrilled to join our Nevada team as we improve health."



In Nevada, Intermountain has a network of approximately 300 primary care providers and more than 1,500 affiliate providers. With 61 locations throughout Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson, Pahrump, Boulder City, and Mesquite. Intermountain has a large focus on senior primary care, specialty care, and urgent care. Specialty services include cardiology, endocrinology, oncology, pediatrics, and women's health.



"Paul's expertise in specialty-based care and in partnering with community-based care make him well qualified to serve in this role. We are grateful to him for taking on this responsibility and confident he is the right person to lead our strategy and the opportunities in Nevada," said Rob Allen, senior vice president and chief operating officer of Intermountain Healthcare.



About Intermountain Healthcare

Intermountain Healthcare is a not-for-profit system of 24 hospitals, 225 clinics, a Medical Group with 2,600 employed physicians and advanced practice clinicians, a health insurance company called SelectHealth, and other health services in Idaho, Utah, and Nevada. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes and sustainable costs.