Intermountain Healthcare Breaks Ground on State-of-the-Art Ambulatory Surgery Center in Murray, Utah

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/17/2021 --Intermountain's The Orthopedic Specialty Hospital (TOSH) recently broke ground on a new state-of-the-art ambulatory surgery center at its campus in Murray, Utah. The new center that will feature unique overnight recovery suites that will allow patients to recover comfortably outside of a normal hospital environment.



Once finished the new Intermountain facility will offer same-day orthopedic surgeries for hips, knees, and spine procedures in eight specialized operating rooms.



The Intermountain Surgery Center at TOSH will also include diagnostic and preventive procedures outside of the traditional hospital setting -- making it more convenient for patients as well as more affordable -- while maintaining exceptional surgical outcomes TOSH surgical services physicians have provided for more than 30 years.



"I'm excited to work in a facility that will be streamlined with the latest technology and designed for specific surgeries," said Ben Widmer, MD, an Intermountain Healthcare orthopedic surgeon. "This will also help lower the cost for some of our most common orthopedic surgeries.



Most patients will return home shortly after surgery where they can continue their recovery, but those who need to transition further can still stay overnight. These unique recovery suites in the new surgery center will allow patients to comfortably spend the night with some clinical care available to aid in their transition to home.



Studies have shown patients have better outcomes when they receive care closer to home. Ambulatory surgery centers also specialize on set procedures, allowing for greater efficiencies which lower costs.



Intermountain's senior vice president and COO Rob Allen was on hand for the groundbreaking along with caregivers, officials from Murray City, Intermountain caregivers, and others involved in the construction of the project.



During the ceremony Allen talked about Intermountain's goal of value-based care which aims to bring same health outcomes at a lower cost. He notes for many patients cost is their biggest worry even if they have insurance.



"We know the cost of care is high and this new facility will be a major step in making it more affordable," said Allen. "This design and set up could help reduce the cost of surgery by 20-50 percent for common orthopedic procedures."



The Intermountain TOSH Surgery Center is planned to be completed in Fall 2022.



About Intermountain Healthcare

Intermountain Healthcare is a nonprofit system of 25 hospitals, 225 clinics, a Medical Group with 2,600 employed physicians and advanced practice clinicians, a health insurance company called SelectHealth, and other health services in Utah, Idaho, and Nevada. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes and sustainable costs. For updates, see https://intermountainhealthcare.org/news.