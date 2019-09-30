Intermountain Healthcare Caregivers Participate in Community Service Projects During Experience of Care Week

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/30/2019 --Caregivers from around the Intermountain Healthcare system performed numerous acts of service as they celebrated Experience of Care Week in September. Hundreds of coats, meals, and everyday items were donated by Intermountain caregivers for neighbors in need.



Here's a list of some of the service projects:



- - In Garfield County, Utah, Intermountain caregivers collected donations for elementary school students who don't always have enough to eat, as identified by local schools. Donations included healthy food that small kids can open: individual packs of fruit, applesauce, crackers, tuna, protein bars, cereal, etc.



- At Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital, caregivers collected books for children ages five and under.



- Caregivers at Intermountain Riverton Hospital and surrounding clinics collected food for a food bank and school supplies.



- In Davis County, Utah, caregivers collected clothing, pots and pans, bedding, and other household items for a shelter for survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault.



- At Intermountain Medical Center and the surrounding clinics, caregivers collected toiletry items for the Road Home shelter in Salt Lake City.



- In Weber County, Utah, Intermountain caregivers collected warm clothing for the local homeless shelter.



- Intermountain Delta Community Hospital caregivers volunteered to pick up trash around the community and they asked two local grocery stores to donate to a local food bank, pound per pound, trash to food. Caregivers collected 600 pounds of garbage and 600 pounds of food and personal hygiene items were donated by both grocery stores — at total of 1,200 pounds — to the food bank.



- Caregivers at Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital in Idaho donated new beds for neighbors in need.



- Intermountain Caregivers in Utah County, Utah, volunteered to help on a project for the Now I Can organization, fixing up the home of a disabled child. The volunteers leveled the front and back yards, trimmed bushes, removed shrubs, purchased and laid sod, laid weed barrier and decorative rock, planted shrubs, and hung an awning. On the inside of the home they cleaned and painted the small basement area and purchased and assembled shelving units for storage. Caregivers also purchasing a railing for the home's wheelchair ramp which will be installed in two weeks. The total monetary donation was approximately $8,000.



- In St. George, Utah, caregivers collected food for Tan's Treats, a local not-for-profit organization that offers food packages to children who might not have an adequate food supply at home, especially over weekends when they don't get school lunches.



- In Sevier Valley, Utah, caregivers performed acts of service, donated items to people in needs, made T-shirts to promote mental health through positive affirmations, and organized the Clear Creek Canyon Run to promote physical activity.



"I'm so blessed to be a part of a system that recognizes how important it is to partner with our committees," says Ellen Kraushaar, an Experience of Care consultant who helped organize the service project in St. George, Utah. "I'm especially honored to be part of the amazing team of caregivers at Intermountain Dixie Regional Medical Center who so willingly participated in this event and helped feed hungry children in our community."



Intermountain Healthcare is a not-for-profit system of 24 hospitals, 215 clinics, a Medical Group with 2,500 employed physicians and advanced practice clinicians, a health insurance company called SelectHealth, and other health services in Idaho, Utah, and Nevada. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes and sustainable costs.