Intermountain Healthcare CEO Again Named to List of 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/16/2019 --For the third consecutive year, Modern Healthcare magazine has named Intermountain Healthcare president and CEO Marc Harrison, MD, to its list of 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare.



Dr. Harrison is ranked 26th on this year's Modern Healthcare list, which annually recognizes and ranks individuals in healthcare for their leadership and impact on the healthcare field.



The article calls Dr. Harrison a thought leader on transformation and innovations which is seen through Intermountain's focus on fighting opioid addiction, reducing drug costs, and expanding telehealth.



Joining Dr. Harrison on the list this year at number 37 is Civica RX President and CEO Martin



VanTrieste. Intermountain was one of the founding health systems for the not-for-profit generic drug company. This year Utah-based Civica RX made its first shipments of generic drugs to 1,100 partnering hospitals located throughout the U.S.



Other health innovators to make the list include Apple CEO Tim Cook, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.



Since being named CEO in October of 2016, Dr. Harrison has been recognized around the world for his leadership in the fast-changing world of healthcare. Intermountain has also been recognized as an innovative company as it transitions to a value-based care model and looks for new ways to make people healthier at a lower cost.



