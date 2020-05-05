Intermountain Healthcare Encourages LiVing Well While Staying Home

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/05/2020 --The world has changed enormously in the past couple of months. The new COVID-19 virus is disrupting almost everything as stay at home orders, retail and school closures, and social distancing have become part of the new (hopefully temporary) normal.



"While so much has changed around us, it is important to remember we still have control over our lives and health," said Kevin Weston, MS, ACSM-EP, Exercise Physiologist at the Intermountain LiVe Well Center at the St. George Dixie Regional Medical Center. "Staying at home and social distancing are a big part of being proactive and engaged in efforts to keep everyone in our community healthy and well."



Being at home in isolation also bring challenges. Weston offered some advice on how to stay healthy while staying at home.



"As an exercise physiologist, people are always telling me they don't have time to exercise or cook healthy meals," Weston said. "Right now a lot of people have more time than ever before. It's a great time to make all those healthy behaviors - we all know we should be doing - into habits. Use this valuable resource of TIME we have been given to make some healthy changes."



Get Moving



Look for ways to increase physical activity, rather than binge watching TV. Household tasks such as vacuuming, mopping, and mowing the lawn, use multiple muscle groups and burn calories. Circle the kitchen island while talking on the phone or take a walk around the block to keep moving. Physical activity, including regular exercise, helps keep the mind and body healthy.



"Try for 30 minutes of purposeful exercise each day," said Weston. "Not all physical activity is exercise. Purposeful exercise includes cardiovascular exercise, muscular strength training, or flexibility and balance training. Find ways to stay proactive and engaged in regular exercise through on-line resources. The St. George LiVe Well Center is available by phone to give direction or suggestions to meet your fitness goals."



Learn to Prepare Healthy Meals at Home



"Now that everyone has freezers and cupboards stocked with the basics, it's a great time to learn to make healthy meals and eat them together as families," said Weston. "We would all do well to remember eating is a source of fuel; not something to do when bored. Use this time to make a meal plan, prepare nutrient dense foods, and eat more intuitively and mindfully without distractions. LiVe Well dieticians are still available by phone to answer questions or give advice on eating healthy at home."



Connect with Others



"Use this time to connect with others verbally by phone and by digital face-to-face technology," said Weston. "Humans are social creatures. We need social interaction to stave off loneliness. Social media is not the same as talking and connecting with others about something other than the virus or the weather. Try to have more meaningful conversations the way we did before social media."



Start or Maintain a Sleep Routine



"Research has consistently shown a consistent sleep schedule yields higher quality sleep," Weston said. "Maintaining the same sleep schedule or creating a healthier sleep routine, even when the kids don't have school, or you don't have to be at work first thing in the morning, will help everyone at home be refreshed and happier. Try for 7 to 9 hours of good sleep based on your individual needs."



Be Thankful



"Use this time to reflect on what really matters and write it down or share it with a friend or loved one," said Weston. "It is easy to get overwhelmed by all the negative news right now. Clear the noise in your head by reminding yourself of what you are thankful for. Remember, we are all learning to adapt to these world changes; try to remain upbeat and positive. As individuals and as a society we learn and grow from uncomfortable experiences. Be thankful for this gift of TIME and use it to make healthier lifestyle changes."



For more tips on living well, see IntermountainHealthcare.org/Live-Well.



Intermountain Healthcare is a not-for-profit system of 24 hospitals, 215 clinics, a Medical Group with 2,500 employed physicians and advanced practice clinicians, a health insurance company called SelectHealth, and other health services in Idaho, Utah, and Nevada. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes and sustainable costs. For more information, see intermountainhealthcare.org.