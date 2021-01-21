Intermountain Healthcare General Counsel Doug Hammer Announces Retirement

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2021 --Doug Hammer, senior vice president and general counsel, and a member of the Executive Leadership Team (ELT), will retire March 19, 2021, after nearly 44 years with Intermountain Healthcare.



During his tenure, Hammer has been privileged to work directly with all four Intermountain CEOs and all seven Intermountain Board Chairs, and to serve as Counsel to the Intermountain Board of Trustees and ELT.



"Doug is a legend in our organization and in our industry. He built a legacy that helped cement our charitable mission in the public sphere. And that has empowered all of us to ensure our mission-driven approach to health applies to everyone, including our underserved communities," said Marc Harrison, MD, Intermountain president and CEO. "Doug is an encyclopedia of knowledge about all things Utah and seemingly connected to everyone by birth, school, family, or relationship. Personally, I'm proud to be just one of those connections and proud of all he has helped us accomplish."



In 2004, Hammer was named as one of 30 American Health Lawyers Association (AHLA) Charter Fellows among the 13,000-member organization. He has served on the board of directors of the AHLA, the executive committee, chair of the In-House Counsel Committee, and for six years as chair of AHLA's Fundamentals of Health Law Program. He also served for eight years on the Advisory/Planning Committee for the Health Care Law and Compliance Institute.



Since the late 70s Hammer has taught health law, healthcare organization, and other courses as an adjunct professor at the University of Utah School of Medicine, the David Eccles Business School, and at the BYU Marriott Graduate School of Management. Altogether, he has taught and mentored more than 1,500 students.



"It has been an honor for me to help establish Intermountain's Legal and Government Relations Department," Hammer says. "They are an outstanding group of professionals devoted to Intermountain's mission, vision, and values. I treasure the close personal relationships I have enjoyed with them, with the Intermountain trustees, the Executive Leadership Team, and other professional colleagues and government elected officials over many years."



Hammer's position will be filled following his retirement. Intermountain will undertake a national search to find a successor.



