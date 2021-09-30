Intermountain Healthcare Going Solar with Major Renewable Energy Project in Emery County

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/30/2021 --Another step towards sustainability was taken by Intermountain Healthcare recently when the healthcare organization joined a utility-scale solar project near Huntington, Utah, that will supply 20 percent of the health system's total electricity needs.



The new power purchase agreement from the Castle Solar Project, owned and being developed by D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI), will supply Intermountain facilities with clean renewable energy for the next 20 years.



"This is Intermountain's biggest step in our commitment to help create a cleaner environment in the communities we serve," said Mikelle Moore, senior vice president and chief community health officer at Intermountain Healthcare. "We want to help drive the solutions that will clean our air and make us more sustainable in the future."



The project is made possible by Intermountain's partnership with DESRI, a leading national renewable energy developer-owner-operator, and Rocky Mountain Power.



DESRI will own, construct, and operate the solar instillation while Rocky Mountain Power will provide the transmission grid. Because the project is being built partially on state trust lands, some of the money will go back to the state for public schools and institutions.



"Intermountain is leading the way among healthcare systems in delivering affordable care to its patients while committing to clean energy use," said Hy Martin, DESRI chief development officer. "The Castle solar project is another in DESRI's national renewable energy fleet being added in coming years that will support rural economies. We would like to thank Rocky Mountain Power, Enyo Renewable Energy, and all of our project partners who are making this project a reality."



The project is expected to be operating by mid-2022 and Intermountain's portion of the project will produce approximately 55,000 megawatt hours (MWh) of electricity per year. The amount of energy generated for this project is equivalent to the total energy used by nearly 5,200 homes in one year, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.



Studies have shown that the environment in a community has a direct impact on the health of the people who live there. "This is why sustainability is one of Intermountain's major goals and is one of the many steps Intermountain is taking to be more efficient in the future," said Moore.



Energy projects like these are made possible through innovative programs at Rocky Mountain Power, which allow large energy customers to purchase renewable energy generated on their behalf.



"Our intent at Rocky Mountain Power is to provide customers with options that help them achieve their goals in a seamless way," said Gary Hoogeveen, Rocky Mountain Power president and CEO. "By teaming up with community partners like Intermountain, we are able to collectively work toward meeting their sustainability objectives as well as a quicker transition to a cleaner renewable future."



The Castle project was initially developed and permitted by Enyo Renewable Energy, a Utah-based wind and solar developer.



"Eolian and Enyo formed Enyo Renewable Energy to create renewable energy projects that will lead the transformation of the Utah energy landscape by providing consumers with the local renewable energy sources they increasingly demand while providing substantial economic benefits to communities throughout the region," said Christine Mikell, founder and CEO of Enyo Renewable Energy. "We are delighted to have worked closely with Emery County, the State of Utah, and regional stakeholders to ensure that the Castle Solar Project would be a success for all involved."



About Intermountain Healthcare

Intermountain Healthcare is a not-for-profit system of 24 hospitals, 215 clinics, a Medical Group with 2,500 employed physicians and advanced practice clinicians, a health insurance company called SelectHealth, and other health services in Idaho, Utah, and Nevada. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes and sustainable costs. For more information, see intermountainhealthcare.org.



About D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments

D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI) and its affiliates develop, acquire, own, and operate long-term contracted renewable energy assets in the U.S. DESRI's portfolio of operating and in-construction renewable energy projects currently includes over 50 solar and wind projects that represent over 6 GW of aggregate capacity. DESRI is a member of the D. E. Shaw group, a global investment and technology development firm with more than $55 billion in investment and committed capital as of June 1, 2021, and offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. Visit www.desri.com for more information.



Contact:



Glen Beeby

Intermountain Healthcare

801-507-2011 / glen.beeby@imail.org



Randall Whitestone or Theresa Kim

The D. E. Shaw group

desri-media@world.deshaw.com