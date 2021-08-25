Intermountain Healthcare Increases Its Minimum Wage to $15 Hour

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/25/2021 --Intermountain Healthcare is increasing its minimum wage to $15 an hour on September 19, 2021 for both clinical and non-clinical jobs.



About 2,200 employees who are currently paid less than $15 an hour will have their pay rate increased to at least $15 an hour. Additionally, Intermountain is also adjusting pay upwards for 12,800 employees in more than 250 job roles. Most of the increases will range between three to seven percent.



All employees received a pay increase earlier this year in April, and eligible nurses received an additional adjustment increase in June.



Intermountain continues to offer its employees a full range of benefits including health and dental insurance, life and disability insurance, retirement plans including 401(k) contributions, paid time off, and tuition reimbursement.



"The adjustments reflect Intermountain's commitment to offering competitive pay so people can provide for their personal and family needs while helping Intermountain attract and retain the very best talent to carry out our mission," said Heather Brace, chief people officer and senior vice president at Intermountain. "This adjustment is our commitment to ensuring we are paying employees—both current and future—fairly and at market."



Wage adjustments are made periodically to ensure Intermountain is paying employees competitively in relation to the market. From time to time, Intermountain identifies market conditions that warrant making an "off cycle" adjustment (pay increase outside of the annual increase cycle) typically due to changes in the job and pay market. For example, Intermountain moved to a $13 an hour minimum wage in 2019.



Over the last two years, Intermountain has watched the job market, for healthcare roles and beyond, dramatically change. "While COVID-19 has had an impact on the labor market, this adjustment is not a direct result of the pandemic. It is to align compensation to the current market and ensure employees are paid fairly," Brace said.



With this change, Intermountain is one of a growing number of leading healthcare organizations nationwide, including the Cleveland Clinic, John Hopkins Health System, Jefferson Health, Duke University Health System, and Advocate Aurora Health, and others providing a $15 an hour minimum wage.



About Intermountain Healthcare

Intermountain Healthcare is a nonprofit system of 25 hospitals, 225 clinics, 42,000 employees, a medical group, SelectHealth insurance company, and other health services in Utah, Idaho, and Nevada. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes and sustainable costs. For updates, please see https://intermountainhealthcare.org/news.