Intermountain Healthcare Park City Psychiatric Clinic Opens with Help of Philanthropic Donations

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/12/2020 --Intermountain Healthcare has opened a new psychiatry and counseling clinic on its Park City Hospital campus thanks to the vision and donations of local community members and leaders. The clinic will help increase access for behavioral health services in Summit and Wasatch Counties and offers same-day and next-day crisis appointments.



The new Park City Psychiatry and Counseling Clinic was built thanks in part to generous philanthropic gifts totaling $1.9 million to Intermountain Foundation at Park City Hospital from The J. Willard & Alice S. Marriott Foundation, The Buzz & Polly Strasser Family Foundation, and Rachel McAree.



"We are profoundly grateful to those who have rallied around this critical need for mental health services in our community. The support received is a great start, but the need is greater still. We will be seeking an additional $3 million in philanthropic support in order to provide timely access to the additional mental health services needed in our community," said Lori Weston, CEO/administrator at Intermountain Park City Hospital.



"The Park City Psychiatry and Counseling Clinic is one more example of how Intermountain Healthcare is committed to integrating mental health services into our medical clinics and making behavioral health services more accessible and closer to home for the communities we serve," said Mikelle Moore, Intermountain's senior vice president and chief community health officer.



The clinic offers a full range of outpatient psychiatric services provided for children, adolescents and adults by a psychiatrist, psychiatric nurse practitioner and psychologist.



The behavioral health team offers counseling and treatment for psychiatric disorders such as depression, anxiety, addiction, attention deficit, autism, post-traumatic stress, eating disorders, LGBTQ needs, as well as some specialized services including outpatient substance abuse detox, treatment-resistant depression, electroconvulsive therapy, mindfulness and existential therapy and the importance of diet and exercise in maintaining mental well-being. Providers include Joshua Mitchell, MD, Laura Cipro, PMHNP and Colton Miller, PhD.



The Intermountain Psychiatry and Counseling Clinic in Park City held a ribbon cutting and open house on Monday, Ferubary 10. For more information call 435-200-6890 or visit: https://intermountainhealthcare.org/locations/park-city-clinic/medical-services/psychiatry-and-counseling/



Intermountain Healthcare is a not-for-profit system of 24 hospitals, 215 clinics, a Medical Group with 2,500 employed physicians and advanced practice clinicians, a health insurance company called SelectHealth, and other health services in Idaho, Utah, and Nevada. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes and sustainable costs. For more information, see intermountainhealthcare.org.