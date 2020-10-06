Intermountain Healthcare Partners with Notable Health to Expand the My Health+ Digital Platform for Patients

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/06/2020 --Intermountain Healthcare is partnering with Notable Health to reimagine the manual, repetitive administrative aspects of patient intake and post-visit follow-up into a fully automated, intuitive digital experience.



Intermountain is harnessing Notable Health's platform to digitally transform ambulatory check-ins through mobile registration and virtual clinical intake for both in-person and telemedicine appointments. Available within general internal medicine groups in the Salt Lake City region, over 55 percent of patients from these clinics are now completing their entire digital check-in prior to their office visit, decreasing check-in time by 25 percent. Intermountain reports an industry-leading 94 percent patient satisfaction rating for their digital check-in and registration experience, including 86 percent for patients 65 and older.



Notable extends the capabilities of My Health+, Intermountain's health app, with digital assistants that automate administrative workflows for staff, streamline the check-in experience for patients, and simplify follow-up for providers. Following an initial deployment that went live in under one month and results realized across over 100 providers, Intermountain will scale the Notable Platform to support thousands of providers within additional specialties and states across the clinically integrated network in the coming months.



"Creating a more seamless and empowered consumer experience is critical to meeting evolving patient expectations. This starts with digitally transforming the complex process of accessing and registering for care," said Kevan Mabbutt, senior vice president and chief consumer officer at Intermountain. "By engaging patients to provide information through My Health+ about their health before their visit, we can better address what type of care our patients need, and where and when they can receive it across the care delivery continuum."



Intermountain patients benefit from a digital intake process that assists with registration, verifies insurance eligibility, and prompts patients to enter symptoms and medications directly from their smartphone through dynamic questionnaires customized for an individual's medical history. The platform enables patients to complete their entire check-in before their visit for a touchless, paper-free experience. This reduces the number of people in waiting rooms, and patients can be offered virtual visit options when appropriate.



"COVID-19 has introduced both a challenge and an opening to rethink how healthcare is delivered. Innovative health systems like Intermountain are investing in the digital patient experience to meet evolving expectations for safe, touchless care," said Ezekiel J. Emanuel, MD, PhD, vice provost of global initiatives at the University of Pennsylvania, special advisor to the director-general of the World Health Organization, and a Notable Health advisor. "As we usher in this new era of care delivery, efficiency is solvency and automation is the entryway."



The Notable Platform provides modern digital experiences by connecting to legacy EHR systems and enabling intelligent automation of manual workflows. It inputs patient-provided data into structured EHR fields, and uses AI-enabled digital assistants to automate the creation of clinical documentation. This empowers clinicians with easy access to up-to-date information to guide their health evaluations, and has reduced charting time for Intermountain medical assistants by over 30 minutes per day.



When deemed clinically appropriate, patients are automatically provided with intelligent questionnaires after their visit that solicit patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs) and place relevant data into the EHR, helping clinicians evaluate a patient's clinical trajectory and make necessary interventions in real-time.



"Notable Health's platform, coupled with our existing resources, helps providers excel in their move to value-based care, which focuses on keeping people well," said Raj Shrestha, vice president and chief operating officer of community-based care at Intermountain Healthcare and president and CEO of Castell, an Intermountain company focused on elevating value-based care capabilities. "This partnership advances our vision of a workforce of the future, expanding our capacity to increase patient engagement and streamline workflows that help patients get the most out of every episode of care."



The Notable Platform empowers leading health systems like Intermountain to identify and engage patients in need of care while increasing capacity to serve their communities. Key capabilities include automated patient outreach, virtual visit coordination, virtual registration, payment collection, insurance eligibility verification and note automation—accessible through web, mobile and voice interfaces.



"Intermountain's team realizes the importance of not just adapting to a 'new normal' in healthcare, but reimagining how they deliver care. With intelligent experience automation, they are defining a new standard for operational excellence while adapting to the needs of their patients and providers," said Pranay Kapadia, CEO and co-founder of Notable Health. "Our platform is designed to accelerate transformative change, and it is incredibly rewarding to work with partners at the forefront of this pivotal shift."



About Intermountain Healthcare

Intermountain Healthcare is a not-for-profit system of 24 hospitals, 225 clinics, a Medical Group with 2,600 employed physicians and advanced practice clinicians, a health insurance company called SelectHealth, and other health services in Idaho, Utah, and Nevada. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes and sustainable costs. For more information, see intermountainhealthcare.org.



About Notable Health

Notable Health empowers healthcare providers to improve care with technology that enables intuitive, connected experiences. The Notable Platform, the leading solution for intelligent experience automation, enables providers to identify and engage more patients in need of care while increasing clinician and staff capacity. Leading health systems use the platform to digitize and automate administrative workflows like patient outreach, registration, documentation and billing, and report saving 1,000 hours of administrative work per provider per year, increased patient visit volume, a provider NPS score of 74 and an industry-leading patient satisfaction rating.



Led by enterprise technology product leaders, technologists and healthcare professionals, the company is backed by F-Prime, Greylock Partners, Oak HC/FT and other leading venture firms and advised by healthcare luminaries such as Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel and Dr. Robert Wachter. Learn more at notablehealth.com and follow @notablehealth.