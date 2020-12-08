Intermountain Healthcare Supply Chain Ranked "Master" for the 3rd Consecutive Year for Innovation, Management, and Planning

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2020 --The Intermountain Healthcare Supply Chain program has earned the prestigious "Master" designation for the third consecutive year in the annual Gartner Healthcare Supply Chain Top 25 list for excellence in supply chain management, innovation, and planning.



The annual ranking by Gartner, a national business consulting company, recognizes manufacturers, providers, distributors, and retailers from across the healthcare industry that demonstrate leadership in improving patient outcomes while controlling costs.



The "Master" designation is given to organizations that have ranked in the top five in seven of the previous 10 years. Once an organization reaches the "Master" designation they transcend the Top 25 ranking but must continue to demonstrate they are maintaining the same level of excellence and performance.



"Our supply chain team continues to be outstanding, especially during the pandemic and the supply challenges that have followed," said Marc Harrison, MD, president and CEO of Intermountain Healthcare. "This team is innovative and continually raises the bar to ensure our frontline caregivers have the products and supplies they need to provide extraordinary care to our patients."



Gartner has released the rankings for the past ten years. In Intermountain's "Master" designation, Gartner highlighted Intermountain's continued commitment to service excellence, cost reduction, innovation, and clinical integration.



For nearly a decade Intermountain has overhauled its supply chain operation to ensure vital personal protective equipment and medical supplies are readily available for caregivers.



"This system has proven invaluable during the pandemic and ensured we have enough supplies on hand to avoid critical shortages," said John Wright, Intermountain's vice president of supply chain and support services.



In addition to Intermountain's COVID-19 response, Gartner cited Intermountain Supply Chain's work in the areas of supplier collaboration, clinical integration, caregiver development and diversity, and continued focus on cost and waste reduction as key differentiators from other healthcare supply chain organizations.



"We're humbled by this recognition as it represents a comprehensive assessment of our entire supply chain team, their accomplishments, and their contributions to improving healthcare," said Wright "When we move initiatives forward, we do so with the dedication and commitment to improve value and to make a difference for our patients."



Learn more about the rankings and Intermountain's Master achievement here.



About Intermountain Healthcare

Intermountain Healthcare is a not-for-profit system of 24 hospitals, 215 clinics, a Medical Group with 2,500 employed physicians and advanced practice clinicians, a health insurance company called SelectHealth, and other health services in Idaho, Utah, and Nevada. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes and sustainable costs. For more information, see intermountainhealthcare.org.