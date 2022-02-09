Intermountain Healthcare Uses Community Wheelchairs Donations to Help Homeless Utahns

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2022 --Intermountain Healthcare is continuing to help community partners by donating 10 wheelchairs to The Road Home Shelter to help people who are experiencing homelessness.



Late last year, supply chain issues created a shortage of needed walk assist devices such as crutches, wheelchairs, and walkers. Utahns stepped up by donating hundreds of the needed medical items through the "Lean On Utah" community campaign.



"As always, our community came forward in a big way to make sure patients had what they needed during uncertain times, we wanted to make sure others saw that generosity continue," said Allison Corry, vice president of supply chain and support services at Intermountain Healthcare.



Now that shortages of wheelchairs and other walk assist devices are no longer an issue, Intermountain Healthcare is ensuring those donations are refurbished and put to good use helping those in the community.



About Intermountain Healthcare

Located in Utah, Idaho, and Nevada, Intermountain Healthcare is a nonprofit system of 25 hospitals, 225 clinics, the Intermountain Medical Group with some 2,700 employed physicians and advanced care practitioners, a health plans division called SelectHealth, Homecare, and other health services. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain is committed to improving community health and is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes at sustainable costs. For updates, see https://intermountainhealthcare.org/news.